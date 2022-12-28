FULTON — Building better neighborhoods and community pride: that’s what the Fulton Block Builders organization is all about.
Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is about to enter its seventh year of offering dollar-for-dollar reimbursement up to $1,000 for any homeowner that decides to participate with their block in making exterior improvements.
Linda Eagan, FBB administrative director, said people have joined their neighbors in making “street appeal” improvements such as new windows, new landscaping, new front entryways, new sidewalks, or repairing or replacing driveways and gutters.
Since 2017, this neighborhood revitalization program has funded more than 1,200 properties, and FBB participants have invested more than $3.5 million, Eagan said.
For 2023, FBB is looking to provide matching grants for at least 200 properties. “Last year we supported 225 properties. That means we should be raising about $200,000 each year in order to fund that many properties,” Eagan said.
Fundraising for FBB starts after Jan. 1 and ends by May 1, when decisions are made about how many projects will be awarded.
“Our goal is to award all the money that we raise,” Eagan said.
The first step for 2023 is the FBB information session set for 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at River Vista Conference Center, 810 S. First St., Fulton. There will be a short presentation on how the program works and plenty of time to get all questions answered. Any block in the city can apply to the program, but this year FBB has received additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to promote more east-side blocks to apply.
“We’ve seen big momentum on the west side of the city. This year we’re going to be focusing more energy on the east side of the city,” Eagan said. “We did receive some county ARPA funds. They highlighted the east side of the city as being impacted more negatively from COVID and all the restrictions that took place during that time. We’re concentrating on the east side of the city to get those neighborhoods up and moving. We’ve done work over on the east side, but we’ve had more applicants come from the west side, so we’re really looking to expand on the east side.”
This will be the first big information session for FBB since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, three smaller sessions were held to keep the groups smaller. Eagan said typically about 75 people attend the sessions, and more than 90 percent of those who attend follow through with exterior improvement projects.
What is the attraction for people to become involved with Fulton Block Builders?
“Probably the biggest thing that people are interested in to start with is the money. There is a one-to-one reimbursement up to $1,000 for any homeowner that decides to participate with their block, so they have to have a neighborhood group,” Eagan said. “That’s the other thing that’s attractive to people is they know that all of their neighbors are going to make exterior improvements on their homes at the same time. That gives them confidence that doing the work on their home is a good investment for their property and for their neighborhood.”
There are also additional bonuses for corner properties, block leaders and for using the historical colors that can found on the Paint Fulton tab of the FBB website at www.fultonblockbuilders.com.
In addition, local businesses such as garden centers, hardware stores, and others offer discounts on supplies to FBB participants. “That means their dollars go even further,” Eagan said.
While the matching grants are available up to $1,000, homeowners can participate with their neighborhoods without spending a great deal of money. Smaller touches like planting flowers or displaying a flag can still add to the appeal of the home and the neighborhood.
“Those type of things don’t cost lots of money, but they can still be part of the neighborhood group,” Eagan said. “Maybe their house is in great shape, but they want to support their neighbors and be part of it. We’ve had people go through the entire application process with their neighborhood and request zero dollars. They just want to be part of positive momentum.”
FBB was modeled after the Oswego Renaissance Association, led by Executive Director Paul Stewart.
“When we started the program I was working over in Oswego and going back and forth from Fulton. I noticed, probably in year two, there was something good happening in Oswego,” Eagan said.
She was involved in the Fulton Sunrise Rotary and invited Stewart to speak to that group about the ORA.
“About 20 minutes later I went, ‘All right. This is the program I’ve been waiting for. I’m going to do this in Fulton.’ Paul’s been a huge help to me from the very beginning,” Eagan said.
The Fulton program has made a difference in the city, and not just with the physical attractiveness of the neighborhoods.
“We do know that neighborhoods are looking much healthier,” Eagan said, “but also, people are talking more to each other. Every single block has people who never knew their neighbors’ names, just waved to them from a distance. Now they are meeting on a regular basis, having summer get-togethers, sharing resources. They’re really developing that neighborly attitude.”
Other communities have noticed the revitalization in Fulton and want to start a similar program in their own municipalities.
“Last year we received funding from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York to develop a replication manual. We successfully did that. Pulaski just purchased it from us. There’s a grant through that foundation to any community that wants some technical assistance and the replication manual.”
Eagan said the manual has been sold to Pulaski and to Fort Wayne, Indiana. Other communities including North Syracuse and Owego have shown interest, she said.
Eagan said she and Stewart have been in contact with the Oswego County Mayors Association, and the association wants to have them do a program for the group in preparation for Micron coming to the area and “get our whole county ready to go.”
Money for the FBB grants comes primarily from local fundraising and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.
Last year FBB raised $75,000 locally and then the Shineman Foundation awarded it $125,000 upon reaching the local fundraising goal, Eagan said.
When FBB began, Eagan recalled doing “a lot of song and dance” to convince people that this was going to work in Fulton. “Now they see what we’re doing and it’s a lot easier now,” she said.
She added that she is grateful to the Shineman Foundation and to all the local businesses and groups that help FBB reach its local fundraising goal.
“It’s amazing,” Eagan said. “We say that we started the program because we’ve been devastated from the loss of manufacturing. But we still have dynamic manufacturing in the community, and they are all about making sure that Fulton is a successful place to live, work, and play.”
Block applications are competitive, and details will be discussed at the information meeting. Snacks and drinks will be available.
Pre-qualification forms are due by March 17, and final applications are due by April 28.
Awards will be announced May 13. A kickoff dinner for sponsors and awardees will follow at a date to be announced.
Improvement projects must be completed by Oct. 31.
It’s a familiar process for FBB, and it is one that is a proven success.
“It’s a process that works for us. We’ve been very pleased to be able to continue it. We tweak it every year. It’s been evolving,” Eagan said.
She noted that since FBB started its Pride Grants, those have been doing fantastic things for individual properties, but primarily for areas owned by the city or events in Fulton like Porch Fest. “We’ve been very happy to support other activities that are going on,” Eagan said.
