Wanda and Leonard Langdon

Wanda and Leonard Langdon pose at their home after the completion of their exterior improvements as part of the Fulton Block Builders program.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Building better neighborhoods and community pride: that’s what the Fulton Block Builders organization is all about.

Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is about to enter its seventh year of offering dollar-for-dollar reimbursement up to $1,000 for any homeowner that decides to participate with their block in making exterior improvements.

