Poyer at SUNY Oswego

NFL player Jordan Poyer, left, speaks at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall on Tuesday. Also pictured is SUNY Oswego Professor Michael Riecke. 

 Abigail Connolly photo

OSWEGO — NFL player Jordan Poyer spoke to a crowd of over 1,000 SUNY Oswego students and members of the Oswego community on Tuesday as part of his “My Rock Bottom” discussion series. 

The event, which was held in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall, was a moderated open question and answer about Poyer’s personal journey with alcoholism. 

