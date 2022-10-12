OSWEGO — Brookfield Renewable Energy wants to set the record straight about a new fence that has blocked off part of a popular fishing spot.
Brookfield said in a statement Wednesday it’s not responsible for a fence that has made some of a well-known fishing spot along the river walk inaccessible to the public.
The energy company said anglers have been “quick to communicate their displeasures” with Brookfield staff regarding the fence, though the company clarified it was actually a city decision. The fence, according to Brookfield, was erected by the Port City’s Department of Public Works at the direction and input from the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism & Planning.
“As community partners, we at Brookfield respect the decision made by the city, but feel it is important for the public to know that their duly elected representatives at the city and county levels are responsible for making this type of policy decision and are the appropriate places to direct their questions, concerns and opinions on the matter,” said Mark Luciano, Brookfield stakeholder relations manager.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Luciano and Director for County Tourism David Turner met last week to discuss the fence in relation to fishing and public safety. Talks did shed light on some safety concerns that ultimately led to the decision to erect the fence.
“Over the years, wall fishermen have abused the area by littering, public urination and drug use in the corner as well as creating a dangerous situation for drift boats below, by casting their lines and/or throwing objects too close to those fishermen,” Barlow said in a statement.
Barlow said a fence at that location was removed prior to him taking office in 2016. The fence has been restored at half of the original size, which Barlow said is “a solution to still allow areas of public use on the wall,” and to create a safe and picturesque area for the public.
“It’s important anglers have a clean and accessible place to enjoy Oswego fishery and have many opportunities to do so, both east and west, along the riverwalk,” Turner said.
Brookfield expressed further curbing troublesome behavior on city property near the hydro facility will remain a priority, while balancing the interests of anglers.
