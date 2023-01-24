Brookfield Renewable U.S. recently donated $8,000 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and other equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. A rapid deployment craft, or RDC, allows a rescuer or rescue team to quickly reach a victim and safely retrieve them from open or ice-covered water, Howard said. Pictured with the RDC are, from left, Fulton firefighters Robert Summerville, Kyler Gardner, Kevin Niver, and Joe Bright; Lieutenant Nick Tyler; Chief Howard; Mark Luciano, stakeholder relations manager, Brookfield Renewable U.S.; Captain Rob Rosenbarker; and firefighter Mark Gentile.
FULTON — Brookfield Renewable, U.S., recently donated $8,000 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and additional rescue equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard.
“Our city is grateful for Brookfield’s support, and this equipment is a critical addition to the tools our firefighters can use to save lives when seconds count,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
A rapid deployment craft, or RDC, allows a rescuer or rescue team to quickly reach a victim and safely retrieve them from open or ice-covered water, Howard said. “With our climate and nearby river and lakes, the RDC will be an invaluable tool to make our rescue efforts more effective, efficient and successful,” Howard said.
In addition to the RDC, the donation helped purchase ropes, life vests, helmets, swift water rescue suits, carabiniers, and more, Howard said.
The rescuer or rescue team can easily carry the 50-pound RDC to the edge of the ice, step into the craft, and run out across the ice to reach a victim. While on the ice, they are protected from falling through a fracture into the water. In a combination ice and open-water situation, the RDC can be paddled across open water or broken ice and water by one or two rescue members, Howard said.
“Support from Brookfield Renewable, U.S. and other local businesses has helped us with our community outreach and education, and to better equip ourselves to keep residents safe,” Howard said.
Brookfield Stakeholder Relations Manager Mark Luciano said, “Brookfield proudly makes significant efforts to play an active role in our host communities. Holding public safety as a priority above all others, we are very pleased to be able to purchase this potentially lifesaving equipment for the department.”
In addition to fire prevention education in schools, at events, and in facilities with elderly residents, such as Towpath Towers or the Mill Apartments, the Fulton Fire Department also offers business based first aid, community-based CPR, and is participating in a free smoke detector and installation campaign with the American Red Cross.
