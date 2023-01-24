Fulton FD + Brookfield

Brookfield Renewable U.S. recently donated $8,000 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and other equipment, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. A rapid deployment craft, or RDC, allows a rescuer or rescue team to quickly reach a victim and safely retrieve them from open or ice-covered water, Howard said. Pictured with the RDC are, from left, Fulton firefighters Robert Summerville, Kyler Gardner, Kevin Niver, and Joe Bright; Lieutenant Nick Tyler; Chief Howard; Mark Luciano, stakeholder relations manager, Brookfield Renewable U.S.; Captain Rob Rosenbarker; and firefighter Mark Gentile.

 Photo provided

“Our city is grateful for Brookfield’s support, and this equipment is a critical addition to the tools our firefighters can use to save lives when seconds count,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

