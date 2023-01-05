SYRACUSE — County resident Sara Broadwell has been named the executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, replacing Oswego’s Katie Toomey, who has been promoted by CenterState CEO to vice president of member engagement.
The promotions were announced Thursday.
Also, CenterState CEO announced that Kelly Fumarola has been promoted to executive director of both the CenterState CEO Foundation and CenterState Development Foundation.
In her new role as vice president of member engagement, Toomey provides leadership and strategic guidance overseeing a team of membership managers. She will have direct account management responsibilities for high-level members and will be responsible for the overall member engagement process. Through this new role, she aims to ensure that the members of CenterState CEO receive high-quality service and are maximizing their opportunities to engage with the network and the work that it does to advance the region.
Toomey brings more than 15 years of experience, including six at CenterState CEO, in client relations, marketing communications, community relations and advocacy to this role. She is a deeply engaged member of the Oswego Health System board of directors, secretary of the Oswego Health Foundation and was recently elected to the Health Trustees of New York State where she will represent central New York. She received her master’s degree in public relations from Iona College. She lives in Oswego with her two sons, George and Patrick.
As executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Broadwell leads the strategic vision and daily operations of the chamber. In this role, she is the primary point of contact for member engagement and recruitment, the development of strategic partners, advocacy within the community, management of staff, and delivering the highest level of service to all stakeholders.
Broadwell has worked with the GOFCC for the past five years helping to establish several community-based programs across Oswego County and has developed strong relationships with the leaders, business owners and community members. She serves on several boards, including The Children’s Museum of Oswego. She attended SUNY Oswego and lives in Oswego County with her husband, Scott, and her two sons, Parker and Easton.
The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce is now at 34 E. Bridge St., Oswego.
In her new role as executive director of both the CenterState CEO Foundation and CenterState Development Foundation, Fumarola is chiefly responsible for supporting the success of the organization’s charitable activities. This includes the parallel approaches of overseeing the organization’s charitable fundraising activities as well as acting as one of the organization’s leading champions and promoters at a national level.
CenterState CEO is an independent economic development strategist, business leadership organization and chamber of commerce dedicated to the success of its members and the prosperity of the region.
