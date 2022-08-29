FULTON — Bristol Hill Congregational Church of Christ is offering walking tours in September, in honor of Underground Railroad Month.
The church has an extensive history dating back to 1812. It has been a historical landmark since 2001, and its roots tie in with the Underground Railroad. Bristol Hill had African-Americans in its congregation dating back to 1820, and some of the church’s earliest members were abolitionists.
The walking tours offer the history and stories of some of the church’s members involved in the Underground Railroad, such as abolitionist Hiram Gilbert, who joined the church in 1831 and hosted his home as a station on the Underground Railroad. James Watkins Seward also joined the church the same day as Gilbert and was his neighbor. Seward was an African-American member of the congregation, who ultimately was hung in Missouri for arson and murder. The stories of these men and others are displayed at Bristol Hill for the walking tours in the form of letters, documents and banners that were made by former pastor James Hinman.
The walking tours have been held for the past few years, according to Hinman. He used to have the history of the church and its members on cardboard, which he would sometimes bring to events to share with the public. He upgraded to banners a few years ago, and now uses them for the tours.
“We are members of the Underground Railroad Consortium and they do a lot,” Hinman said. “Three years ago, they did a display up to the state fair and I went up there with my cardboard. They had all these beautiful banners up, and I said ‘Oh, I’ve got to do that.”
Hinman said that the history of these members wasn’t uncovered until 1999, when historians came and looked through the church’s records. Hinman’s son, Pastor Andrew Hinman, believes that the community doesn’t realize the sacrifices that those before them made to help others.
“Here in this community, I don’t think people realize that the people that walked on these same paths in the past took incredible risks to demonstrate that just because someone might have a different skin color, they’re a man just like me, or they’re a woman just like any woman,” Andrew Hinman said. “So you had people demonstrate that through their abolitionist movements, and they were risking everything. At the time, with the Fugitive Slave Act, they could have had their property seized for helping an escaped slave to freedom, so whether they were Black or white, they were risking everything they had.”
The tours feature four banners displaying stories, histories and letters relating to the church and its members, as well as items from the time period, such as a replica of shackles and a collection of coins and stamps from the Civil War. There will also be “End Racism” shirts available for purchase. Andrew Hinman believes that the walking tours are akin to going back in time, as the church has mostly remained unchanged “from as it was in 1840.”
“The timbers were hand hewn by those same people signing abolitionist movements and risking everything they had. This building literally contains their fingerprints all over it,” Andrew Hinman said. “It’s almost like a transportation in time, like you walk through those doors and you really get a sense of the generations that walked in those same footprints.”
There is no set cost associated with the tours, as the church asks for donations so that attendees can give whatever they’re able to. The church has a very small congregation, which poses a challenge.
“There are only 12 people in church,” James Hinman said. “Last week there were only six, so very few people are keeping this church alive. … The cost of keeping this church is unbelievable. It’s very difficult.”
Bristol Hill has faced difficulties within the past few years, and is in need of repairs including a new roof, electrical system replacement and repairs to interior walls. All of the money raised from the tours, sale of shirts and donations goes back into the church, according to James Hinman.
“We have estimates for the roof and three of them go from $45,000 to $70,000 just to do the roof, and we scrape by,” James Hinman said. “This is where all the money goes to when we put this display on during Underground Railroad. All the money goes there, and all the money from the church shirts goes there.”
Holding fundraisers or other events is difficult for Bristol Hill due to the small size of the congregation, and since it is a religious organization it is not eligible for any state or federal grants. These challenges create an uncertainty for the future of the church, but it is still important to the Hinmans that the church’s history is shared with the community.
“Over the past 25 years, history was uncovered that no one knew anything about and it’s a history that, regardless of what happens to the congregation or the church building, that it’s now been preserved to teach future generations,” Andrew Hinman said. “That lesson can live on and hopefully inspire a next generation to do amazing things and to show compassion, love and to reach out a helping hand to build someone else up who has been put down.”
The Underground Railroad tours will be held on Fridays and Saturdays in September, from 1-5 p.m. Tour dates are Sept. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24. Bristol Hill Congregational UCC is located at 3199 state Route 3 in Fulton. For more information about the church, tours, or to schedule a group tour, call 315-593-1114.
