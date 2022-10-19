Leighton Elementary 10.19

Oswego City School District officials are still considering the possible closure of Leighton Elementary School. At the most recent Board of Education meeting, transportation officials discussed changes to school boundaries.

 File photo

OSWEGO — The school boundaries for Fitzhugh Park Elementary, Kingsford Park Elementary, and Charles E. Riley Elementary could be shaken up if Oswego City School District officials decide to shut down Leighton Elementary School, bringing new changes to transportation.

A new study by Oswego City School District (OCSD) transportation officials and administrators was presented at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting ahead of a board vote that could close Leighton Elementary.

