OSWEGO — The school boundaries for Fitzhugh Park Elementary, Kingsford Park Elementary, and Charles E. Riley Elementary could be shaken up if Oswego City School District officials decide to shut down Leighton Elementary School, bringing new changes to transportation.
A new study by Oswego City School District (OCSD) transportation officials and administrators was presented at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting ahead of a board vote that could close Leighton Elementary.
The possibility of closing down Leighton, repurposing the building and diverting students toward other elementary schools in the district is a suggestion proposed by education consultants. The proposal was part of a study that was commissioned by OCSD to plan for future decline in enrollment, as well as the district’s overall financial health, compiled by Castallo and Silky, a central New York education consulting firm.
Other recommendations include ensuring enrollment data is updated annually so data-driven decisions can be made, developing a facility planning committee to create and monitor a long-term facility plan for the district, and considering the fiscal implications of any potential capital project.
If these recommendations, including the closure of Leighton, were to take place, some students attending elementary schools in the city would have to change schools based on district boundaries.
Here is how things would change, according to OCSD Transportation Supervisor Thomas Gunn:
• Fitzhugh Park Elementary School boundaries would extend to the west to include the area of West Eighth Street, starting from Utica Street and extending to Lake Ontario. Boundaries to the north, south, and east would remain the same.
The average ride time for students attending Fitzhugh Park with these changes would be between 19 to 24 minutes, Gunn said.
• Kingsford Park Elementary School boundaries to the north would extend to include the lakeshore, north of Bridge Street along state Route 104.
“This would be from First Avenue, along state Route 104. We would push the boundary north to the lake,” Gunn said. “The second change would take place from West Eighth Street to Hillside Avenue. We would extend the boundary north from Utica Street to Bridge Street. This includes the area around Leighton Elementary and Oswego High School.”
The average ride time for students taking the bus to attend Kingsford Park would be between 16 to 21 minutes.
• Minetto Elementary School boundaries would be unchanged.
• Riley Elementary School boundaries would remain the same, except for the addition of a small area on the west side of the city, Gunn said.
“This area would include West Eighth Street and First Avenue, from Bridge Street to the lake,” Gunn said. “It is only about a quarter of a square mile, but there are almost 100 students who live within this area.”
The average bus ride for students attending Riley would be between 17 to 20 minutes.
OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said the district’s main goal when studying potential redistricting is to keep as many students as possible at the schools they currently attend.
“Another goal was to keep bus rides as short as possible,” he said. “We did not want students on buses for hours at a time.”
The district also wanted to make sure they kept students who receive “special permissions” at the schools they currently attend.
“This has an impact in the work that is happening right now in terms of transporting students and also the enrollment in students,” Calvin said.
Special permissions, the superintendent said, typically encompass students who attend schools outside their district for a variety of special circumstances. There are currently 93 students across the district who attend a school other than their home school on special permission, according to Calvin.
“There is a thought out there that this may be causing the enrollment issues at Leighton Elementary,” he said. Some of the reasons why students may seek to transfer out of their district boundaries is because of special education programs, Calvin added.
OCSD Assistant Superintendent Amanda Caldwell said 17 students have requested to transfer out of Leighton Elementary’s boundaries.
“We had 11 students who requested to attend Leighton on special permission,” Caldwell said. “Their enrollment is actually down six students as a result of that differential.”
Other schools tended to also have very little enrollment losses or gains based on special permissions. For example, Riley Elementary’s enrollment was down by one student due to special permissions, while Fitzhugh Park Elementary’s enrollment was up eight students due to that same phenomenon.
The board will continue to study the Castallo and Silky study’s recommendations at upcoming meetings.
