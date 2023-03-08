PULASKI — Two Syracuse men accused of participating in a botched robbery that left a man in Fulton dead and another wounded were found guilty of murder by a jury on Wednesday.
Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding the defendants, Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome, each guilty of all 12 counts in the indictment against them.
Brown and Newsome sat motionless as a court clerk read each count of the indictment against Brown and asked “How do you find the defendant, guilty or not guilty?” The jury foreman, a burly man with a graying beard wearing a Carhartt shirt, jeans and sunglasses on his head, answered “guilty” 12 times before the process was repeated for Newsome.
When the foreman uttered the word guilty, four sheriff’s deputies who had been standing nearby immediately began handcuffing Brown and then Newsome.
The trial, which began on Feb. 27 with jury selection, was held at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski and is the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015.
Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte said after the verdict that prosecutors were confident all along that the jury would convict the defendants despite the vast amount of evidence jurors had to sort through.
“There was a lot to consider and a lot of pieces to put together,” she said. “I think ultimately it all came together very well.”
Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark moody said he believed the jury came back with guilty verdicts as quickly as they did mostly because of the good police work done by Fulton police officers and state troopers, who poured thousands of hours into the investigation.
“We’re obviously disappointed with the outcome,” said Newsome’s attorney, Joseph Rodak.
Shaun Chase, Brown’s lawyer, said the verdict probably hinged on text messages his client sent and received the night of the murder.
“It’s a complex case, but both the defense and the prosecution agreed to most of the facts,” he said. “It came down to those text messages and what the interpretation was.”
Authorities have said that Brown, Newsome and Britani Yerdon traveled to Fulton from Syracuse on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob drugs from Russell “Rusty” Bardin, a local drug dealer. The attempted robbery left Bardin severely wounded and his roommate, Aaron Smith, dead. Yerdon is serving 23 years to life in prison after pleading guilty last year.
Over four days of testimony, a jury of eight men and four women heard from 27 prosecution witnesses. Prosecutors also entered 74 exhibits into evidence. The defendants did not testify and their attorneys did not present any witnesses in their defense, though there is no requirement that criminal defendants must do so.
Prosecutors said Yerdon met Bardin, an ex-boyfriend, at the West Side Tavern the night of the murder. They eventually left together and drove to Bardin’s house at 610 Rochester St.
Brown and Newsome were accused of waiting in a car down the street until being signaled to come in and rob Bardin. Prosecutors said Smith and his girlfriend had walked home from the West Side Tavern and entered the house as Brown and Newsome were preparing for the robbery.
Prosecutors outlined a detailed timeline during the trial that tracked the defendants’ movements the night of the murder.
Rachel McIntyre testified that she gave people rides for money or drugs and that the day of the murder she picked Yerdon, Brown and Newsome up in Syracuse and drove them to Oswego County to do drug deals. She said she later dropped Yerdon off at the West Side Tavern and drove Brown and Newsome to Rochester Street where she parked a few houses down from 610 Rochester St.
They waited in her car more than an hour before Brown and Newsome got out and walked toward Bardin’s house. She said she picked up Yerdon, Brown and Newsome minutes later and drove them back to Syracuse.
Bardin testified that he, Smith and Smith’s girlfriend went to a poker game that Friday night and later went to the West Side Tavern where he met Yerdon. He and Yerdon eventually went back to his house.
He said they were sitting on his bed when she asked him if he had ever been pistol-whipped. The next thing he remembered was waking up in a hospital.
Smith’s girlfriend, Amanda Squadrito, testified that she and Smith had walked back from the bar and that she saw two people on the porch as they walked up to Bardin’s house where they lived.
When they walked in the front door, Squadrito said she heard a gunshot from behind and Smith fell down. She ran and hid in the attached garage.
Squadrito said she heard several more gunshots and a woman’s voice she identified as Yerdon’s telling someone to kick the door in and get the jewelry.
Prosecutors also presented a series of recovered text messages between Brown and Yerdon that they said showed Yerdon told Brown when and where to set up for the robbery, such as instructing him to use the porch and warning him to be careful because Bardin’s “peoples” were on their way back.
Police recovered a 9mm handgun from Yerdon’s bedroom where she was staying at Brown’s uncle’s house in Syracuse. Brown and Newsome occasionally visited there. A ballistics expert testified that shell casings and bullets from the murder matched the handgun.
Prosecutors also presented evidence from cell phone data and numerous security camera videos that put the defendants in Fulton and showed the suspect vehicle following Bardin’s vehicle.
While they did not present any witnesses of their own, Brown and Newsome’s attorneys sought to poke holes in the prosecution’s case.
They pointed out, for example, that McIntyre had smoked crack that night, which could have affected her memory, and that she never actually saw the defendants go into 610 Rochester St. She also testified that she never saw them with a gun and that they never talked about a murder or robbery in her presence.
The defense said Bardin was highly intoxicated and admitted he could remember only about 10% of that night and repeatedly told an officer in the ambulance with him that he suspected his drug supplier of shooting him.
And the defense argued that Squadrito was inconsistent in the five different statements she gave to the police and either intentionally or unintentionally filled in gaps, such as claiming that she could identify the voice she heard as Yerdon’s. They pointed out that she couldn’t remember the route she and Smith took home from the bar and couldn’t identify the people she said she saw on the porch just prior to the shooting.
Brown’s lawyers also argued that the text messages between Brown and Yerdon had to be taken in context and that all of the text messages Brown received that night suggested he was selling drugs rather than robbing someone.
They also suggested that while the defendants were in Fulton that night, based on the evidence, it was more likely that Yerdon, who had worked as a prostitute, was completing a transaction with Bardin and that Brown and Newsome were simply waiting to give her a ride back to Syracuse.
After receiving instructions, depositing their cellphones and smart watches into a box, and being sent into the jury room for all of 15 minutes on Tuesday, the jurors were sent home for the day. They returned and began deliberating at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Within an hour, the jury had sent three notes to Judge Karen Brandt Brown. Two of them asked to have Squadrito and McIntyre’s testimony read back. The third asked the judge to reread four of the charges in the indictment, all of which dealt with robbery. At 12:30 p.m., jurors returned to the jury room and a court attendant sent in boxes of food from Mr. Sub down the street.
At 2:04 p.m., Brandt Brown announced the jury had sent out a note notifying her they had reached a verdict.
Brandt Brown ordered Brown and Newsome held at the county jail until sentencing, which is scheduled for April 27.
