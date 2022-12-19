Bomb threat shutters Walmart for hours Dec 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO – A bomb threat Sunday evening prompted the closure of an Oswego County Walmart for more than three hours in the midst of the busy Christmas shopping season.Oswego police said officers responded to the Walmart at 341 state Route 104 just after 7:30 p.m. for a possible bomb threat that had been received by an employee. Walmart managers decided to close the store for the rest of the night. The Oswego Walmart normally closes at 11 p.m. The store has since reopened. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Newsnow Recommended for you News Now Oswego County releases final COVID-19 weekly report Bomb threat shutters Walmart for hours Latest e-Edition December 17, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRestaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retireFulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical LeadersJonathan E. CregoOswego City Council won’t take $401 couch violation lying downSandy Creek man charged with sex abuse of children under 11DEC: NYC hunter who shot deer didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’Sandra L. Dumas‘We’re hoping that everybody responsible is brought to justice’Alan D. DanielsShow features work of local artists in restaurant industry Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
