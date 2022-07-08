SYRACUSE — The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood or platelets in July.
The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.
In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed — one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.
When fewer people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks, and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies.
Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes a beach bike, a smokeless portable fire pit, a paddle board, a kayak, and a $500 gift card.
Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last.
By making and keeping blood and platelet donation appointments in July, donors can connect with patients through a lifesaving gift. To book a time to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Here are upcoming blood donation opportunities in Oswego County.
Central Square
July 15, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Central Square Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St.
July 18, 1-6 p.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 592 S. Main St.
July 28, 1:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Ave.
Cleveland
July 26, 1-6 p.m., Bethel Community Fellowship, 240 State Route 49, Cleveland
Constantia
July 13, 1-6 p.m., Constantia VFW, 1560 State Route 49
Fulton
July 28, 1-6 p.m., Volney Fire Department, 3002 State Route 3
Hannibal
July 26, 1-6 p.m., Hannibal High School, 928 Cayuga St.
Mexico
July 14, 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Mexico First United Methodist Church, 4372 Church St.
Oswego
July 19, 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Sadie Wilson IHO, Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th St.
July 20, 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W. 5th St.
July 27, 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., SUNY Oswego, 142 Campus Center Drive, Campus Center
July 27, 1-6 p.m., United Baptist Church Scriba, 5111 State Route 104
Parish
July 30, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Parish Volunteer Fire Company Incorporated, 16 Union St.
Pulaski
July 26, 1-6 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 U.S. Route 11
Sandy Creek
July 11, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Drive
The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a facemask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason.
The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent facemask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
