Bird Fulton

Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city. Catholic Charities of Oswego County, 808 W. Broadway, will be a Bird dropoff location, Michaels said. The Bird 3 model scooter, pictured, will be available to ride in Fulton starting today.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Bird Scooters are officially coming to the city of Fulton, available starting Friday.

Bird Scooters are environmentally friendly electric scooters that can be rented through a mobile app. Riders pay per minute and can use the app to locate scooters throughout the city. 

