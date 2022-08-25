FULTON — Bird Scooters are officially coming to the city of Fulton, available starting Friday.
Bird Scooters are environmentally friendly electric scooters that can be rented through a mobile app. Riders pay per minute and can use the app to locate scooters throughout the city.
Matthew Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, negotiated the agreement. Port City Scooters is a third-party vendor partnered with Bird, and Fragale also manages the Bird Scooters in the city of Oswego.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said that the city decided to sign an agreement to bring the scooters to Fulton after finding a need for additional transportation methods.
“After having conversations with Parks and Rec, our Council president and then working collaboratively with some not-for-profit agencies in the area, Catholic Charities being one of them, we recognized a need for more affordable, fun and safe transportation in the city,” Michaels said. “Fulton is moving forward in so many aspects, with being a DRI community and bringing on so many festivals and events, it just seemed like a nice next step.”
The city has been allocated 75 scooters, according to Michaels. The scooters can be ridden within the city limits between 4 a.m. to midnight and can travel about 15 to 20 miles until they need to be charged. The scooters are fully overseen by Fragale and his team, Port City Scooters being responsible for day-to-day operations such as scooter pick-ups and drop-offs.
Michaels said that through working with Fragale, geo-fences could be set up to limit where the scooters are able to go.
“We can set up what’s called geo-fences, and the technology is very sophisticated,” Michaels said. “If there’s a festival going on and we don’t want the scooters in the middle of the festival, we can geo-fence that, so that during that festival scooters can’t go in the festival area. Or let’s say that there’s an area that we want to open or close for various reasons, we have the ability to do that and to work this process until we get a better understanding of where it is that community members want to use these.”
Reports are generated in the app that will allow Fragale and his team to determine the most popular locations where the scooters are ridden, so that they can adjust where they are available to pick up and drop off. Current Bird Scooter locations include city parks, the downtown corridor, the Fulton War Memorial and Community Center, Catholic Charities and the ball fields by Lake Neatahwanta.
“We’re actively pursuing partnerships with a number of local businesses to add them to our list of drop-off spots,” Fragale said in a press release earlier this week.
Riders of the scooters must be at least 18 years old and identification is required to be submitted on the app. Users are encouraged to wear a helmet and can access safety lessons through the mobile app. There are incentives for sharing a selfie wearing a helmet at the end of a ride, such as future ride credits, according to Bird’s website.
Michaels said that she has tried out the scooters for herself.
“We just want everyone to enjoy them, be safe and try them out,” Michaels said. “I was out on a scooter today with my helmet on and I was going up and down First Street trying them out. They work very well, and I think it’s going to be a great addition to all that the city of Fulton is offering and adding to our business community and the to the services that our community can enjoy.”
The mayor feels that the Bird Scooters will be a fun and safe method of transportation, but that users need to understand the safety requirements before riding.
“It’s really a personal choice and a personal decision to use these scooters, but you do have to comply with the rules and regulations of the law and of the scooters before you can get on them,” Michaels said. “They can be a safe, fun and effective form of transportation, and they’re meant to be an additional resource to the City of Fulton. We’re looking forward to those safe, affordable and fun rides throughout the city.”
For more information about Bird Scooters, visit their website at https://www.bird.co or download the Bird app on a mobile device.
