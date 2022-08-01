OSWEGO — More than 130 people took part Saturday in the Oswego YMCA’s 33rd annual Harborfest Run/Walk.
The event included a 10-kilometer run, a 5K run/walk, and a kids’ fun run.
Races started and finished in front of the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St., Oswego.
Oswego Health was the finish line sponsor for the Harborfest Run/Walk. The event served as a fundraiser for the YMCA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
Awards were presented to the top three overall male and female finishers in each event, and the top three in all age groups were also recognized.
Auburn’s Greg Stowell won the 5K run with a time of 17:28. Oswego’s Ryan Gioe placed second in 17:56, while Oswego’s Eric Enwright took third place in 20:37.
Warwick’s Kelly Brozowski won the women’s 5K run in 21:38. She placed eighth overall.
Completing the top three in the women’s 5K run were Oswego’s Jessica Leonard (21:50) and Oswego’s Abby Molinari (23:41).
In the 10K run, the winner was Erich Nieman of Manlius with a time of 38:26. He was followed by Christopher Allen (39:27) of Huntley, Illinois, and Mike Chrisman (40:47) of Fulton.
Megan McCarthy of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia won the women’s 10K run with a time of 44:45. She finished ninth among all 10K runners.
Rounding out the top three in the women’s 10K run were Oswego’s Karly Gitersonke (54:04) and Baldwinsville’s Christine Vecchio (54:11).
Oswego’s Teanna Wells was the first-place finisher in the 5K walk (40:24). She was followed by Fulton’s David Mirabito (41:35) and Oswego’s Tory DeCaire (43:21).
Following is a list of the top finishers in each event. For complete results, see www.auyertiming.com.
5K RUN LEADERS
1.Greg Stowell, Auburn, 17:28
2.Ryan Gioe, Oswego, 17:56
3.Eric Enwright, Oswego, 20:37
4.Logan Fitzgerald, Mexico, 20:46
5.Dalton Babcock, Colchester, Vt., 21:04
6.Zachary McQuaid, Oswego, 21:18
7.Nathan Schultzkie, Oswego, 21:24
8.Kelly Brozowski, Warwick, 21:38
9.Jessica Leonard, Oswego, 21:50
10.Josh Molinari, Oswego, 22:40
11.Abby Molinari, Oswego, 23:41
12.Grace Allen, Huntley, Ill., 23:55
13.Ron Phillips, Round Rock, Texas, 24:10
14.Kara Allen, Huntley, Ill., 24:46
15.Becca Stone, Fulton, 25:02
16.Bill Delfing, Oswego, 25:07
17.Brandon Schultzkie, Oswego, 25:44
18.Stephen Ensby, Phoenix, 25:51
19.Hunter Hutchings, Oswego, 26:23
20.Tom Richardson, Oswego, 26:31
21.Daniel Hutchings, Oswego, 26:40
22.Jarred Vrijdaghs, Campbell Hall, 26:48
23.Brendan McCarthy, Avon Lake, Ohio, 27:21
24.Terri Richardson, Oswego, 27:30
25.Collin Fitzgerald, Mexico, 27:38
26.Timothy Fitzgerald, Mexico, 27:45
27.Joey Harmon, Auburn, 28:39
28.Judith Weissflog, Oswego, 29:12
29.Jaxon Hutchings, Oswego, 29:30
30.Melissa Carey, Oxon Hill, Md., 29:39
10K RUN LEADERS
1.Erich Nieman, Manlius, 38:26
2.Christopher Allen, Huntley, Ill., 39:27
3.Mike Chrisman, Fulton, 40:47
4.Steven Smiley, Liverpool, 42:43
5.Case McIntyre, Liverpool, 44:14
6.Daniel Dunn, Oswego, 44:20
7.Treyse Miller, Oswego, 44:32
8.Aaron Johnson, Oswego, 44:40
9.Megan McCarthy, Harpers Ferry, W. Va., 44:45
10.Dan Petty, Oswego, 45:28
11.Larry Miller, Oswego, 48:45
12.Brett Derue, Oswego, 49:18
13.Bruce Brown, Weedsport, 50:23
14.Ian Gallagher, Liverpool, 53:18
15.Karly Gitersonke, Oswego, 54:04
16.Christine Vecchio, Baldwinsville, 54:11
17.Nicole Hurley, Syracuse, 54:18
18.Michael Braudrick, Hannibal, 54:37
19.Shannon Meighan, Fulton, 56:00
20.Gabrielle Piontkowski, Baldwinsville, 56:54
5K WALK LEADERS
1.Teanna Wells, Oswego, 40:24
2.David Mirabito, Fulton, 41:35
3.Tory DeCaire, Oswego, 43:21
4.Robert Phillips, Oswego, 46:04
5.Timothy Murphy, Oswego, 49:23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.