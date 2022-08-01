Harborfest 2022 Run

Pictured is a group of runners at the start of Saturday’s Oswego YMCA Harborfest Run/Walk. The day included a 10-kilometer run, a 5K run/walk, and a kids’ fun run.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — More than 130 people took part Saturday in the Oswego YMCA’s 33rd annual Harborfest Run/Walk.

The event included a 10-kilometer run, a 5K run/walk, and a kids’ fun run.

