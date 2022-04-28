FULTON — The Fulton Parks and Recreation Department’s Special Events Committee has planned the second annual Big Truck Day to be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
The free event this year will be larger than last year’s, with 40 big vehicles currently registered and more in the works. Included in the lineup are helicopters, racecars, fire trucks, dump trucks, tractors, plows, garbage trucks, pay loaders, bobcats, school buses and military vehicles.
This year’s event is expanded, with trucks along Cpl. C.W. Barrett Drive, in the Fulton Community Center Ice Arena, in the parking lot behind the ice rink and the parking lot behind Denesha Field. There will be designated sections for miscellaneous trucks, helicopters, fire trucks, racecars, and law enforcement and military vehicles.
“Last year’s event set the standard by having 5,000 people in attendance, and we learned from things last year to make this year’s event even bigger and better,” Fulton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron said.
Also at the event will be booths from Fulton Youth Soccer, the G. Ray Bodley High School Art Club, Fulton Alliance Church, the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, and more.
Food and sweets will be available for purchase from Shannon’s Hot Dogs, Lil Twisted Food Fusion, CNY Shaved Ice, Next Level Nutrition, FioJos and Big Awesome BBQ. The G. Ray Bodley High School class of 2022 will be selling popcorn and cotton candy.
The event will also feature specialty fire trucks.
“One of our members of the committee, he did a great job in getting fire trucks,” Waldron said. “We have red trucks coming from Fulton, we have purple trucks coming from Hannibal, we have a white truck coming from Phoenix and we have a yellow fire truck coming from Granby, and then Fulton Letters Signs & Specialties has a 1969 fire engine that’s coming too.”
The idea for Big Truck Day was inspired by similar events in other towns. Before he was the director of parks and recreation in Fulton, Waldron worked for other parks and recreation departments across New York and Florida and saw towns hosting their own big truck days.
“I’m competitive,” Waldron said. “I want these other towns to have this successful event, but I just want to have a better event than they do, so we set out to do it bigger and better than those places, and we did so in the first year. It’s our goal, and we might achieve it this year, is to have the largest big truck day event in New York state.”
The Special Events Committee is anticipating this year’s attendance to exceed last year’s total.
“It depends on the weather, but our Special Events Committee, they do a great job of doing this regional social media campaign,” Waldron said. “I think as long as we have a nice sunny day, we should be having more people than we had last year.”
Big Truck Day will start with a sensory hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., during which there will be no sirens or horns. The helicopters will land at 11 a.m. after the sensory hour has concluded.
“We know that there’s a need for that in our community and there’s some parents that have children who struggle with those needs, so we want to provide them a welcoming opportunity to enjoy the event,” Waldron said.
Big Truck Day is designed to be an enjoyable event for attendees, as well as rewarding for members of the community who contribute to the day.
“My favorite part of the event, I think, is seeing how happy the city workers are being around the children and showing them what they do for their jobs, and putting them in the trucks that they work in every day,” Waldron said. “We appreciate everybody who comes, but it’s extra cool to see our city workers there.”
Big Truck Day II will be held on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial complex and along Lake Neatahwanta.
