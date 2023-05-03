Gianna Bullard at Big Truck Day

Gianna Bullard of Fulton positions herself at the steering wheel of a huge John Deere tractor at Big Truck Day in Fulton in 2022. Dozens of vehicles including fire trucks, military vehicles, racecars, and more were on display at the free event, and kids were allowed to climb in and explore most of them. Big Truck Day III presented by Gypsum Express is scheduled for May 20 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — Big Truck Day III is coming to Fulton May 20 with all the popular attractions from years past, plus some new highlights.

The free event is set for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. around the Fulton War Memorial and Lake Neatahwanta. People from all over Oswego County and beyond are invited to get an up-close view of big rigs, helicopters, military vehicles, racecars and other vehicles among the more than 60 on display.

