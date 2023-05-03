Gianna Bullard of Fulton positions herself at the steering wheel of a huge John Deere tractor at Big Truck Day in Fulton in 2022. Dozens of vehicles including fire trucks, military vehicles, racecars, and more were on display at the free event, and kids were allowed to climb in and explore most of them. Big Truck Day III presented by Gypsum Express is scheduled for May 20 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
FULTON — Big Truck Day III is coming to Fulton May 20 with all the popular attractions from years past, plus some new highlights.
The free event is set for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. around the Fulton War Memorial and Lake Neatahwanta. People from all over Oswego County and beyond are invited to get an up-close view of big rigs, helicopters, military vehicles, racecars and other vehicles among the more than 60 on display.
Kids are invited to climb aboard the see what it’s like to be at the controls.
Big Truck Day III is presented by Gypsum Express, which is also sponsoring the big rig section.
Other sponsors include Davis-Standard, law enforcement and military vehicles section; Fulton Speedway, racing section; and Oswego Health, first responders section.
Oswego Health recently presented a $10,000 donation to the Fulton Special Events Committee, which puts on Big Truck Day and other family friendly events throughout the year.
“Their support and the support of all of our sponsors helps make it so we can afford to do the events and cover those costs, but it also makes it so we can improve on the events and have better acts and better attractions and just make everything bigger and better,” said Chris Waldron, a member of the Special Events Committee and the director of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.
Waldron noted that Big Truck Day II in 2022 was selected as the Central New York Parks and Recreation Society Special Event of the Year.
So how do you top that?
Big Truck Day III presented by Gypsum Express will have a few new wrinkles. Gypsum Express will be bringing six or seven of its vehicles. The Child Advocacy Center’s new RV will be on display, and Oswego County Search and Rescue will be represented.
Waldron said there will be more fire trucks on display. Also, Schenectady Outboard Racing is coming. That group will be doing powerboat races on Lake Neatahwanta Aug. 25-27.
“They are going to go out on the water and drive around and put on a show or two for the people at Big Truck Day,” Waldron said.
With racing season getting underway, there will be racecars from Fulton Speedway and Oswego Speedway at the event. Waldron said the committee is still looking for more racecars, and that anyone interested in displaying a car should contact him to get signed up.
There are two helicopters scheduled to appear at Big Truck Day. Waldron noted that both were also signed up to appear last year, but were called away on emergencies.
Fulton city vehicles from the fire and police departments will be at the event, along with large plows, pay loaders and garbage trucks from the Fulton DPW.
“Right now we’ve got over 60 vehicles signed up, and we’ve got more room, so we’re working on it,” Waldron said.
At Big Truck Day, there will be many food vendors offering barbecue, hot dogs, lemonade, and more for purchase.
The Fulton Special Events committee has received many awards for its work to bring attractions and offer activities to Fulton area residents. Big Truck Day III presented by Gypsum Express promises to lure another huge crowd of Fulton residents and visitors.
“It’s a great thing,” Waldron said. “Special events in the community raise morale, provide a sense of togetherness and improve mental health in our community. We’re glad everybody’s coming out and having fun. We’re seeing the positivity and the change in our Fulton culture all over the place.”
