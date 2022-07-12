OSWEGO — The “Big Band Sound” of the Oswego County Summer Stage Band, under the direction of Stan Gosek, returns to Breitbeck Park Wednesday (July 13) at 7:30 p.m. This performance will honor Hugh Burritt for his lifelong musical contributions to the “Jazz/Big Band” traditions of Oswego.
The concert is free to the public, and is co-sponsored by the city of Oswego, through the Department of Recreation and the Recording Companies of American, through the Music Performance Trust Fund. The grand for these funds was applied for by the Musicians Union of Oswego County local 267-441, with David Sterio as its president.
The Oswego tradition of summer band concerts began 87 years ago in the summer of 1935 when Weldon Grose and the City Band performed in the original City Hall/Post Office plaza at the end of West Oneida Street. This was the premier of Oswego’s original Summer Concert Series.
Then, in 1983, the traditional concert schedule was expanded to include a jazz big band under the direction of Hugh Burritt. He began his teaching career in the Oswego City School District in the 1960s and eventually became the director of jazz studies at SUNY Oswego, where he established the critically acclaimed “Solid State Jazz Ensemble.” His tenure at SUNY Oswego lasted 25 years, culminating in his service as department chair prior to his retirement in 1989.
The Summer Stage Band’s repertoire runs the gamut of great jazz band literature from the swing, bepop, Latin jazz, and jazz rock traditions. It, in turn, serves as a showcase for the talents of some of the finest jazz/big band musicians in the region.
Featured soloists in July 13’s performance will include Trevor Jorgenson of Oswego, Russ Patrick of Mexico, Scott Ciesla of Oswego, Steve DeFran of Oswego, Matt Bond of Rochester, Steve Chirello of Fulton, Joe Cortini Jr. of Fulton and Bob Sherwood of Osweog.
Big Band classics for the performance will include Artie Shaw’s “Begin the Beguine,” Glenn Miller’s “In The Mood,” Benny Goodman’s “Sing, Sing, Sing,” Count Basie’s “Two O’Clock Jump,” Wayne Bergeron’s “America,” and a Hugh Burritt original arrangement of the classic Miller tune, “Tuxedo Junction.” July 13’s performance will also include an array of vocal features by Chirello and T.J. Bandla.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held in the Breitbeck Park pavilion.
