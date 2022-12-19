SU coach and his wife bring art gift bags for local children
FULTON — Christmas came early for 200 children at the CNY Community Arts Center in Fulton on Sunday afternoon.
The children received gift bags filled with art supplies, courtesy of Kingart and the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation.
The Syracuse University men’s basketball coach and his wife were on hand to distribute the gift bags. Each bag included a variety of art supplies valued at $280, according to Nancy Fox, director of the CNY Arts Center.
“The Boeheim Foundation got a call from Kingart Supply, who wanted to donate art supplies. They chose us to distribute them,” Fox said. “It is an amazing, extravagant gift. Every bag has dream art supplies in it. We put the word out to our kids — kids who participate at the Arts Center — as well as Fulton school-age kids. That’s who it’s for, so we can really bless the city of Fulton. This is amazing, so exciting.”
The 200 art gift bags came in on four pallets, delivered by tractor-trailer. Volunteers spent the whole day Saturday putting the bags together.
Each bag has a 72-piece colored pencil set, an acrylic set with brushes and acrylic paint, and a whole case of acrylic paint separate from that set. Each bag also included sketchbooks, canvas to paint on, watercolor markers and more, Fox said.
Gift bags were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of three per family.
Children and their families were lined up practically out the door of the cozy Arts Center, waiting their turn to receive a gift bag and take a photo with Jim and Juli Boeheim. Judging by the coach’s smile, it was clearly the kind of full-court press that he enjoyed.
The Boeheims could have simply donated the gift bags and left it to others to distribute them. Instead, they made a point of coming to Fulton to hand them out in person.
“They really wanted to come up to a community where they knew they could be a part of that happiness,” Fox said. “We’re just thrilled.”
The Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation has provided support to the CNY Arts Center for many years, providing scholarship funds and supporting families who choose art education for their children.
“We’ve been getting grants from them every year for about seven years for Arty Camp program,” Fox said. “They really wanted to do this in a small community where it would make a bigger impact.”
Fox thanked Arty Camp Director Bonnie McClellan for coordinating the event.
“They reached out to her,” Fox said. “She organized this entire thing. We’re so proud of Bonnie and thankful for all of the volunteers that came out to help her Saturday and today.”
McClelland is a CNY Arts Center board member and is in charge of the center’s youth and studio art programs.
The gift bag distribution followed Sunday’s performance of “Jingle Bells Jury” with an all-kids cast. It capped three consecutive busy weekends at the CNY Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Earlier this month the center featured a “Breakfast With Santa” event, and last weekend’s highlight was dinner and a movie with a showing of “Pearl Harbor.” The events have brought many familiar faces and lots of newcomers to the building.
“People are finding out about the Arts Center; that’s the great thing,” Fox said. “We’ve been really struggling to get people to know what’s here. They don’t realize what there is to take advantage of.”
The CNY Arts Center is home to Arty Camp, a four-week summer art camp offering art, music, dance and theater. Artycation offers similar programming on vacation days during school breaks, and Arty’s Creative Kids Arts Academy is an after-school care program for all grades with art, dance and theater.
The gift bag distribution by Jim and Juli Boeheim brought more attention and more traffic to the center. Fox said she hopes the art supplies will spur lots of creativity for the children and perhaps encourage them to explore more art opportunities at the center.
“You just can’t even measure the value of what they’ve done for us,” Fox said about the Boeheim Foundation. “It’s really amazing. I’m just tickled for Fulton today.”
For more information about the CNY Arts Center, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
The Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation strives to enrich the lives of kids in need within the central New York community.
