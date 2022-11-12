VFW Gun Salute

The Fulton Veterans Council hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Friday morning at Veterans Park across from the Fulton Municipal Building.

 Nathan Zisk photo

FULTON — Roughly 100 people gathered at Fulton’s Veterans Park at 11 a.m. Friday for a Veterans Day ceremony honoring past and present veterans.

The sky was gray and the temperature mild, and the rain held off long enough for local veterans, public officials and residents alike to join the Fulton Veterans Council in celebrating the United States and its military veterans. Donna Kestner, Veterans Council spokesperson, led the event, beginning with a short speech and transitioning into an opening prayer by Rev. George Reed.

