FULTON — Roughly 100 people gathered at Fulton’s Veterans Park at 11 a.m. Friday for a Veterans Day ceremony honoring past and present veterans.
The sky was gray and the temperature mild, and the rain held off long enough for local veterans, public officials and residents alike to join the Fulton Veterans Council in celebrating the United States and its military veterans. Donna Kestner, Veterans Council spokesperson, led the event, beginning with a short speech and transitioning into an opening prayer by Rev. George Reed.
“Thank you for coming today and showing your support for our Fulton Veterans Council and all the other people and organizations that help bring these events together,” Kestner said. “I always say, I couldn’t be prouder of being a veteran among this group of people.”
After the opening prayer, Peter Allen, U.S. Army veteran and 2021 Fulton Veteran of the Year, led the Pledge of Allegiance as one of his final duties as Veteran of the Year.
Participants at the Veterans Day ceremony joined together in singing the national anthem, and various speakers took the podium to recognize the importance of honoring veterans and military service.
Aside from Kestner and Reed, speakers included Ray Caprin from the Fulton Elks Lodge #830; Brittney Jerred, community relations director for state Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay; and Fulton Common Council member Lawrence Macner (6th Ward), who spoke on behalf of Mayor Deana Michaels.
Michaels could not attend the event because she was accompanying veterans and their families on a special trip in New York City to treat them to dinner and visit 9/11 sites, according to Macner.
During Macner’s speech, Red Creek’s Lauren Dates and fellow pilots performed a ceremonial flyover — participants waved as the five planes flew over the event.
“They graciously try to fly over many of the veterans’ ceremonies in the area if they’re able to,” Kestner said. “We always send (Dates) a thank you card right after this because, like I said, it costs a lot of money to put those planes in the air, and they just … refuse to take any donations. So, that’s very, very nice of them.”
Caprin’s speech focused on the meaning of Veterans Day, and he gave details about Oswego County’s military history. Caprin discussed the importance of military service and thanked those who have served.
“(Veterans) spend days, months, years, and for those who choose to make this their career, decades, fighting for the right to be free,” Caprin said. “To those who have taken the oath and put their lives on the line daily for us, ‘thank you’ seems so insignificant, but we are beyond thankful and forever grateful for your service.”
Jerred’s speech focused on sacrifices that both veterans and their families make as well as bravery.
“On behalf of Leader Barclay, thank you to the Fulton Veterans Council and everyone here today for providing this ceremony,” Jerred said. “Ceremonies like this bring great meaning to the day and allow us to celebrate and honor our local veterans. … Their unwavering dedication to preserving our freedoms comes at a great expense. Physical dangers, time spent apart from loved ones and willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice. We are forever in their debt.”
“Veterans Day also allows us to remember the families connected to our service men and women,” Jerred continued. “That’s why November is also known as Military Appreciation Month. … The sacrifices and unique challenges these families face are year-round, and they deserve our continued support, too.”
Macner’s speech focused on the importance of celebrating veterans and the impact it can have on the community.
“Mayor Michaels wants to share the importance of telling the story of our veterans and their active service,” Macner said. “They deserve to have their stories told. … When we celebrate these stories and tell them to our neighbors, our families and our friends, we unite as a community, create a unique identity and share a sense of togetherness. Please remember our service members in your daily thoughts and prayers, especially those currently stationed in harms way.”
The ceremony concluded with a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) gun salute and a closing prayer by Rev. Reed. Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year and VFW Post Commander, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mike Miller, participated in the gun salute.
Following the closing prayer, event-goers joined together, many holding hands, to sing “God Bless America” before breaking away to a complimentary luncheon at Fulton’s Polish Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.