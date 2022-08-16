OSWEGO — New York Times bestselling author Ellen Marie Wiseman will be coming to The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego on Sept. 1 for a book release party.
Wiseman has written several historical fiction novels. Her first book, “The Plum Tree,” was released in 2012, and her novels have been published worldwide and translated into 20 languages. Her 2020 novel “The Orphan Collector” made the No. 11 spot on the New York Times Bestsellers List for paperback trade fiction.
Wiseman’s latest novel, “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook,” is her sixth novel, releasing on Aug. 30 and published by Kensington Publishing Corp.
“The Lost Girls of Willowbrook” is set in the 1970s and follows 16-year-old Sage as she looks for her twin sister, Rosemary, at Willowbrook State School, an institution for children with mental and physical disabilities.
“The story is set in Willowbrook, and I really wanted to write about what it would be like to be someone on the inside that didn’t belong there,” Wiseman said. “That’s how I came up with the story of Sage, who is a 16-year-old girl and she has believed that her twin sister died six years earlier. She finds out that her sister is alive, but she had been committed to Willowbrook six years earlier, and she is missing from Willowbrook. Sage really didn’t know that much about Willowbrook. She heard the rumors about it and how parents used to warn their kids to stay away from it or if they didn’t behave they would send them there. She goes to Willowbrook because she wants to search for her missing twin sister, and the doctors there believe that she’s the missing twin, so they lock her up.”
Willowbrook State School in Staten Island was the largest institution in the world for the treatment of those with developmental disabilities, opening in 1947. During World War II the site was converted to a military hospital and prisoner-of-war camp, returning as Willowbrook State School when the hospital stopped operations in the early 1950s. The institution was overcrowded, understaffed and lacked crucial resources, leading to worsening conditions and harm of residents.
“It was an institution for children with mental and physical disabilities, but sometimes children got sent there who had no disabilities at all because foster homes didn’t know what to do with them and sometimes parents wanted to get rid of their kids,” Wiseman said. “A lot of parents were recommended by their doctors to put their children there for the sake of the family. It was called a school but it was really not a school of any sort, it was more of a warehouse and it was overcrowded, filthy, overrun and underfunded. It was run by the state. Geraldo Rivera did an expose on it in 1972 and eventually it closed down, but it took about 15 years.”
This year marks multiple Willowbrook anniversaries, such as the 75th anniversary of the opening of Willowbrook State School, the 50th anniversary of Geraldo Rivera’s expose that documented the deplorable conditions at the institution, and the 35th anniversary of Willowbrook’s closing.
Wiseman said that the book’s release coinciding with the anniversaries was entirely coincidental.
“I had no idea (of the anniversaries), and my publisher had no idea either, so it’s kind of crazy,” Wiseman said. “Usually it’s about a little over a year once I turn a book in before it’s published, and so it was probably a year and a half ago when they told me when the release date was, and then we figured out that all those anniversaries were coming up and it was kind of crazy.”
The 2020 release of “The Orphan Collector” was also very topical, as the novel is set in 1918 and follows 13-year-old German immigrant Pia Lange as she and her family battle the threat of the deadly Spanish influenza.
Wiseman spent two years writing “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook” and cited “A History and Sociology of the Willowbrook State School” by David Goode, Darryl Hill, Jean Reiss and William Bronston as a valuable research source.
“It was heartbreaking but it was so fascinating because it just explained how this place came to be,” Wiseman said. “It was completely cut off from the public view and it just became its own underground city, which kind of added to the problems because it developed its own hierarchy and society. The nurses didn’t trust the staff and the staff didn’t trust the nurses because they thought they’d report to administration, and they were so short staffed that they would just hire anybody without any background checks. … If somebody saw somebody else doing something wrong, they wouldn’t tell on each other because they were afraid of getting beat up in the parking lot or they’d get their tires slashed and things like that, so it really became this whole underground place where just about anything could happen.”
Wiseman hopes that her new novel will serve as a reminder to readers of the real life horrors that occurred at Willowbrook.
“I hope that they will be impressed by the main character’s determination to turn heartache into something good and I hope that they will be troubled and moved by the people that lived, worked and eventually triumphed with the closing of Willowbrook,” Wiseman said. “The most important thing to me is that I did not realize what a complex place it was, and the more I researched it, the more my sympathy for the people that lived there and even worked there grew, and I think it’s important. We write about the Holocaust and things like that because we don’t want to forget about it, and I think this is one of those things we need to be reminded of.”
Wiseman said that The River’s End Bookstore has been a great supporter of hers since the beginning of her writing career, inviting her for author events since her first novel.
“We have a very long history with (Wiseman),” River’s End Bookstore Co-owner Bill Reilly said. “We have hosted her at the bookstore previously, and during the pandemic we had done a virtual event for her, and we’ve been selling her books for as many years as she’s been writing. We love Ellen and we love her approach to historical fiction.”
Reilly said that the virtual event that The River’s End Bookstore hosted for the release of “The Orphan Collector” was very well attended, and that many customers have already expressed interest in “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook.”
“We have about 100 customers already who have communicated with us and pre-purchased the book,” Reilly said. “She has such an incredible following. We’re just honored to be a supporter of her writing.”
Wiseman said that she is looking forward to meeting readers at in-person events again.
“For two years I couldn’t do any in-person events,” Wiseman said. “I think I did one and it was outside in a tent, and I really missed that during COVID when we couldn’t get together. It’s just fantastic to be able to talk to my readers, tell them about the book, get their opinion about it and meet everybody. That’s one of the best parts of this job.”
At the upcoming event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear Wiseman speak, participate in a question and answer period and have their books signed. The author is offering personalized signatures as well, and her other novels will also be available for purchase at the event.
The book release party will be on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at The River’s End Bookstore, located at 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
