Ellen Marie Wiseman

OSWEGO — New York Times bestselling author Ellen Marie Wiseman will be coming to The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego on Sept. 1 for a book release party.

Wiseman has written several historical fiction novels. Her first book, “The Plum Tree,” was released in 2012, and her novels have been published worldwide and translated into 20 languages. Her 2020 novel “The Orphan Collector” made the No. 11 spot on the New York Times Bestsellers List for paperback trade fiction. 

