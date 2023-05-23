he parking lot was filled Tuesday morning at the Oswego County Department of Social Services building in the village of Mexico. DSS has more than 200 parking spots, but virtually every spot is filled every day. The county is working to fix the decades-old problem by adding more parking across the street, but that project has dragged on for more than three years.
MEXICO — Pull into the parking lot at the Oswego County Department of Social Services after 8:30 a.m. on any day of the week and you’ll be hard pressed to find a good place to park — or any place for that matter.
When the county constructed the current DSS building on Spring Street in the village of Mexico in 1973, the department was a significantly smaller operation. As the demands placed on the department have grown and its staff has increased, so too has the size of the facility.
The DSS building has undergone several additions, most recently in 1989. But parking space hasn’t kept pace with the growth of DSS, which today is the largest county department and has several hundred employees.
“There’s not enough parking spaces in Mexico for the number of employees, and this has been a decades-old issue,” Commissioner Stacy Alvord said earlier this month at a county legislature committee meeting. “At this point in time I don’t know what to do.”
One problem is DSS’s location. Unlike the county’s Public Safety Building, health department and highway garage, the DSS building is in a residential area that is surrounded on all sides. Alvord noted that there is no street parking or municipal lot nearby in Mexico.
Aside from employees, the building accommodates a steady stream of visitors who pass through the metal detector and security checkpoint at the main entrance and enter a large waiting area.
While the public often associates DSS with Child Protective Services, it also handles foster care and adoptions, adult services and family services. And it administers numerous benefit programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Home Energy Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance. Applications for those benefits have increased in recent years.
Demand for parking spots is likely to increase as DSS has been filling many of its open positions. For example, it hired eight new caseworkers last month.
Even though DSS has more than 200 parking spots, the facility is ill-equipped to handle the current demands placed on it.
The county has been working to address the issue for several years now.
In 2019, the legislature approved spending $105,000 on three lots across Spring Street from DSS. The land, which totals 1.67 acres, is eventually going to be used to create additional parking space for the DSS building. But that project was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to demolish a house on one of the properties.
Demolition itself was delayed by the need for the county to send out a request for proposals to remove asbestos in the house.
During the committee meeting, Alvord asked about the timeline on the parking lot project, wondering aloud if it would be done this year. She didn’t receive a clear answer.
At the time, the house on the property had still not been torn down but it has since been demolished.
Rick Doten, head of the county’s Buildings and Grounds Department, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment on Tuesday.
At the legislature committee meeting, Alvord asked legislators for suggestions on what to do in the meantime. She said the situation is so bad that she’s considering having some DSS employees work a hybrid schedule.
An employee would come to the office a couple of days a week and then switch off with another employee.
“I frankly don’t know what to do,” Alvord said. “I can’t have zero space out there when people come to park.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.