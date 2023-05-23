Crowded DSS parking lot

he parking lot was filled Tuesday morning at the Oswego County Department of Social Services building in the village of Mexico. DSS has more than 200 parking spots, but virtually every spot is filled every day. The county is working to fix the decades-old problem by adding more parking across the street, but that project has dragged on for more than three years.

 Ken Sturtz

MEXICO — Pull into the parking lot at the Oswego County Department of Social Services after 8:30 a.m. on any day of the week and you’ll be hard pressed to find a good place to park —  or any place for that matter.

When the county constructed the current DSS building on Spring Street in the village of Mexico in 1973, the department was a significantly smaller operation. As the demands placed on the department have grown and its staff has increased, so too has the size of the facility.

