OSWEGO — Oswego’s mayor has announced a proposed operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Mayor Billy Barlow made the announcement in a press release Monday. His proposed spending plan allocates $55,720,035 and will not include a tax raise or an increase in fees for the sixth year in a row. The spending plan doesn’t use any of the general fund to balance the budget, according to the release.

