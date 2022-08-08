OSWEGO — Oswego’s mayor has announced a proposed operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Mayor Billy Barlow made the announcement in a press release Monday. His proposed spending plan allocates $55,720,035 and will not include a tax raise or an increase in fees for the sixth year in a row. The spending plan doesn’t use any of the general fund to balance the budget, according to the release.
Barlow’s budget sets aside funds for the Oswego City Police Department, which will receive $5.9 million. The Oswego City Fire Department will receive $4.9 million, and the Department of Public Works is set to receive $6.9 million, a new snow plow and a front loader, the release said.
Oswego is priding itself of having several good years avoiding tax hikes in the last few years, even issuing a tax decrease in 2019. The Port City also lowered water and sewer bills for flat rate homeowners by $300.
“The most impressive part of Oswego’s recent growth and transformation has been the city government’s ability to make all these improvements to enhance the community while lowering the cost of living by reducing the tax rate and cutting fees. The 2023 proposed city budget ensures continued growth and success without increasing costs to residents,” Barlow said.
The spending plan will also set aside $80,000 for special events and $150,000 for repairs to the city’s Hydro Dam, which $4 million in upgrades was announced for in 2019. With construction having begun in 2022, Barlow said previously it’s expected to last well into 2023.
The hydro dam, which has the potential to generate enough power and then some to cover all of the city’s needs, will be getting security improvements, a new HVAC system, a new turbine and repairs to the high spillway toe scour, according to prior reporting by The Palladium-Times
The Common Council will vote on the proposed budget following a mandatory public hearing scheduled for Aug. 22. Council members will be able to pass the budget as is, pass with amendments or reject it.
Council members were scheduled to vote at Monday’s meeting to authorize the public hearing on Barlow’s proposed budget.
Barlow’s spending plan can be viewed in its entirety on the city’s website, oswegony.org.
