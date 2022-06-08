OSWEGO — It was a nice stroll through the city of Oswego Wednesday afternoon with Mayor Billy Barlow and New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez, who came through to see all the city has done with its Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds.
Barlow, along with Rodriguez, city staff, business owners and members of the media hopped around to three major locations within Oswego that were made possible through DRI assets. There, Barlow provided Rodriguez with updates on the DRI projects.
The city of Oswego was one of 10 recipients of money from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s DRI program. Oswego received $10 million to improve its downtown. Barlow said nearly all projects are complete, except for an indoor water park, which will be the last.
Projects finished, and partially finished that were toured included the Harborview Square apartments at 69 W. First St., East Lake Commons at 18 E. Cayuga St. and the much anticipated Lake Ontario Water Park right below G.S. Steamers on 70 E. First St.
The day was set to impress Rodriguez, 46, who was making his first trip to central New York. The Democratic secretary was born and raised in Harlem. Prior to being appointed to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s cabinet, Rodriguez was a New York State Assemblyman where he represented the 68th District.
The group first stopped at Harborview where Rodriguez was given a glimpse into the 75-unit, mixed-income building. It was completed in 2021 and was one of the projects funded with DRI money. Officials and Rodriguez got a tour of an empty apartment unit on the fourth floor where he and Barlow discussed the ins and outs of such a complex.
What really shined, however, was the view of Lake Ontario and the lighthouse from the rooftop lounge area of the complex, located on the fifth floor, a view residents at Harborview have the luxury of enjoying anytime.
The group re-established itself at another apartment complex with affordable housing units. The 70-unit East Lake Commons building is completely full of tenants and has a healthy wait list, according to a representative for the complex. No private tours of the units were given due to all of them being occupied.
Some space in the building is still under development and will be primarily commercial space.
The tour’s final stop was just along the river at G.S. Steamers. Below the restaurant will be a venue where visitors can make a splash to, ironically, escape the cold weather. The group got a special glimpse at a new indoor water park.
It’s fit with a pool that has a basketball hoop, hot tub, water slides and a kid splash park area. It’s three stories high. The project has had to jump through some recent challenges. COVID-19 has shut down its construction, but officials are hoping for an October grand opening, though an official opening date has not yet been announced.
Barlow is also set to discuss the city’s revitalization process at the New York Conference of Mayors at the Marriott Syracuse on Thursday. Rodriguez will also be there.
