OSWEGO — When he was elected mayor of Oswego in 2015, Billy Barlow, then just 25 years old, became one of the youngest elected mayors in state history.
Tonight, as he delivers the annual State of the City address, his last as mayor, Barlow will highlight his administration’s accomplishments, reflecting on his time in office and pushing to continue the momentum he says he’s built over the past seven years. The city charter prohibits him from seeking a third four-year term.
“We’ve worked hard, together, as a community to get where we are at this moment, and we must commit to continuing to move forward this year and beyond,” Barlow said in prepared remarks provided to The Palladium-Times.
Calling his tenure as mayor transformative, Barlow said his final year in office is a chance to put the finishing touches on efforts to build the community’s assets, including its waterfront, downtown and parks and neighborhoods.
He cited a long list of investments in the city’s parks and playgrounds. An assessment of the city’s parks and playground infrastructure, however, identified an area in the current park system that needs to be addressed.
The park system’s existing play areas focus on older children. Barlow said they are generally meant for children 7 years and older, limiting play opportunities for the youngest children in the community.
“To address this issue, we’re building a park and train-themed playground suitable for kids under age 7, including outdoor musical instruments for interactive play,” he said. “The structure will be safe and accessible, expanding play options for families and young children.”
The playground will be built in Leotta Park, along East First Street. Barlow said the addition would further enhance the area, particularly for people entering the city from Route 481.
Barlow said he is particularly proud of what has been accomplished along the city’s waterfront, which he said had not been fully capitalized in the past.
He touted $20 million of investment, mostly in the form of grants, and said several projects currently underway would continue this year, including in the harbor and along the Oswego River.
In addition to praising the work of the city’s drug task force, which Barlow created at the beginning of 2022, he also recognized efforts to address drug addiction and mental health and said the city needed to do more.
Oswego police are responding to significantly more mental health calls since 2019. Barlow said that this year he planned to enhance the Neighborhood Engagement Team to help address the increase of mental health calls.
He said a mental health clinician would be embedded with the police department and a team of officer specially trained in crisis management and intervention to co-respond to calls related to mental illness, drug abuse and homelessness.
The new team, the Neighborhood Outreach and Response Team, will work collaboratively to de-escalate crises and expand access to available mental health and social services in the community.
More than any single accomplishment, Barlow said he is proud of having worked to change the perception of the city, both by residents and people outside the community.
“To say that we changed that mentality over the last seven years would be an understatement,” he said.
