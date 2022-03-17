OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday the proposal of a new “Social District” in downtown Oswego, allowing for the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages outdoors through an identified area.
The proposed law would allow bar and restaurant patrons to walk with alcoholic beverages to outdoor public common areas and other businesses to support local businesses and bring more power downtown.
Drinks will have to be in a clear to-go cup to be taken outdoors and into other businesses. The cups can be no larger than 16 ounces.
“The creation of a social district will bring more energy and enhance the atmosphere of our revitalized downtown area while giving small businesses another opportunity to expand sales and work together to continue improving our downtown,” Barlow said. “We’ve had great success with lifting the open container ordinance during city events and with so many more downtown events scheduled to take place in the future, it makes sense to make this a permanent change during the summer months.”
The district would go into effect annually from June 1 to Oct. 1 with the open container ordinance being lifted daily from noon to 11:59 p.m.
The district boundaries include approximately West Second Street to East Second Street from Utica Street to the shoreline along Lake Ontario. Wright’s Landing Marina, which is owned and operated by the city, will be included in the district as well as both linear river walks, Veteran’s Stage and Water Street Square.
Patrick Mitchell, owner of Southern Fare on the corner of state Route 104 and West First Street, said he supports the creation of the social district.
“I've experienced first-hand the success such a district has had in other cities and think it’s a great step forward for our downtown,” he said. “A Social District supports local business and continues our momentum in making our city more pedestrian friendly. Imagine grabbing a cocktail or beer to go and strolling through (the) farmer’s market, enjoying music at The Summer Concert Series, or walking to the waterfront to catch the sunset.”
Barlow’s proposal comes on the heels of New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul’s statewide proposal to permanently legalize to-go alcohol sales that were initially allowed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barlow added the city would conduct a coordinated outreach effort to businesses should the proposal be approved by the Oswego Common Council. The city would supply businesses with an initial marketing campaign to educate the public and raise awareness on what the “Social District” means.
The legislation enacting a social district will first be considered by the Administrative Services Committee meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. If approved by the committee, the proposal would then be subject to a public hearing prior to final approval on April 11.
“A Social District can be yet another tool small businesses can use to attract people to downtown and to specific businesses while giving residents the opportunity to explore downtown in a relaxed, fun setting,” City of Oswego Economic Development Director Amy Murphy said. “I believe a Social District will be a great improvement to downtown and expect to see plenty of residents and businesses taking advantage of this new concept.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.