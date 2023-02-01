Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced the biggest paving plan in the history of the city of Oswego with over $1 million worth of city streets on the schedule to be paved this year.
Should the plan be approved by the Oswego Common Council, the total amount of paving done under Barlow’s term will push to nearly $8 million.
The proposed paving plan is nearly evenly split between the east and west sides of the Oswego River, covering some of the worst streets in the city including the Trillium Garden development, Liberty Street, and Hall Road, according to a press release detailing the paving plan.
“Despite paving approximately $7 million worth of city streets to date, the chief complaint I still receive is the conditions of our roadways,” said Barlow.
“That is why this year, I’m proposing the largest paving plan to date, using state CHIPS funding along with some local funds, to execute a $1 million paving plan this spring.
“Strategically investing in city infrastructure has been a key goal every year so far, and we’ll continue again this year by paving more streets in one year than ever before.”
The mayor’s proposed 2023 paving plan includes:
• East Mohawk Street (First Street to Tenth Street)
• Hall Road (railroad tracks to city line)
• Duer Street (Albany Street to Bunner Street)
• East Cayuga Street (Third Street to Seventh Street)
• East Third Street (Route 104 to Cayuga Street)
• East Fifth Street (Schuyler Street to Mohawk Street)
• East Seventh Street (Burkle Street to Bridge Street)
• Liberty Street (Erie Street to Bridge Street)
• Utica Street (Liberty Street to Babcock Street)
• West Fifth Street (Seneca Street to Lake Street)
• West Sixth Street (Oneida Street to Utica Street)
• West Seventh Street (Cayuga Street to Schuyler Street)
• West Ninth Street (Utica Street to Oneida Street)
• Entire Trillium Garden development
The Oswego Common Council will consider the selected streets and proposed funding during the Administrative Services Committee meeting at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
