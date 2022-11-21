Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow stands next to a donation box of gently used shoes that were collected for the “Tithe My Shoes” shoe drive. This year, the dropoff location will be in the first floor of City Hall near the bottom of the staircase until Dec. 9.
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has partnered with the former mayor of Central Square, Millard “Mudd” Murphy, and Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair in Syracuse, to hold the “Tithe My Shoes” shoe drive at Oswego City Hall.
First started in 2014, Murphy coordinated with Oswego County elected officials to create several drop-off locations for gently used shoes to be collected and brought to Discount Shoe Repair to be repaired and redistributed to the Rescue Mission in Syracuse for those in need. Since 2014, Murphy and Rotella have collected, repaired, and redistributed more than 20,000 pairs of shoes.
Barlow has participated in the shoe drive since taking office in 2016. This year, the Oswego City Hall dropoff location will be in the lobby of the first floor of City Hall near the bottom of the staircase.
“Every year, I’m honored to partner with Mudd and Ralph to collect shoes to be repaired and brought to the Rescue Mission for those most in need,” Barlow said. “Thank you to all Oswego residents and city employees who have generously supported the shoe drive in previous years. I am sure we will have a great response once again this year.”
The shoe drive at City Hall started Monday and will run through Dec. 9.
