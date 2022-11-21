Barlow with shoes

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow stands next to a donation box of gently used shoes that were collected for the “Tithe My Shoes” shoe drive. This year, the dropoff location will be in the first floor of City Hall near the bottom of the staircase until Dec. 9.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has partnered with the former mayor of Central Square, Millard “Mudd” Murphy, and Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair in Syracuse, to hold the “Tithe My Shoes” shoe drive at Oswego City Hall. 

First started in 2014, Murphy coordinated with Oswego County elected officials to create several drop-off locations for gently used shoes to be collected and brought to Discount Shoe Repair to be repaired and redistributed to the Rescue Mission in Syracuse for those in need. Since 2014, Murphy and Rotella have collected, repaired, and redistributed more than 20,000 pairs of shoes. 

