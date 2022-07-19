Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow (left) poses for a picture alongside Lutsk, Ukraine, Mayor Ihor Polishchuk and Acting Head of International Cooperation and Project Activities Department of the Lutsk City Council Anna Vintsyuk.
OSWEGO — On July 13, Mayor Billy Barlow held a video conference with a mayor of Lutsk, Ukraine, Ihor Polishchuk.
They discussed the current situation in Lutsk and spoke about the past Ukraine-related initiatives the city of Oswego has carried out alongside the plans for future aid. Also present at the meeting were Kevin Caraccioli, the city of Oswego’s attorney; Rob Taylor, a local volunteer formerly deployed to Ukraine; Michael Flickinger, a resident of Oswego and a member of the New York Army National Guard also deployed to Ukraine in 2017-18; and Anna Vintsyuk, acting head of international cooperation and project activities department of the Lutsk City Council.
Lutsk, dating back to 1085, is located in the northwest of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, the city has been under several attacks carried out by the Russian military forces, and suffering casualties. Over 20,000 internally displaced Ukrainians have found their refuge in Lutsk.
Polishchuk spoke about the projects the city has launched since the beginning of the war.
“In the first days of the invasion, we created a municipal assistance center to help Ukrainian cities dealing with humanitarian crises,” he said. “So far, around 600 (of supplies) tons have been sent over to other municipal centers, including the aid provided by our residents and our international partners.”
The city has also established a center of support for internally displaced Ukrainians, providing them with food, hygiene products, clothes, and other essentials. In addition to that, a center of free psychological assistance was created to help the displaced Ukrainians fleeing the war and the local Lutsk residents minimize their stress and work through their traumas.
Speaking of the current needs, Polishchuk highly prioritized the military tactical equipment, such as thermographic cameras, radios, radio repeaters, and glasses. According to him, these are currently hard to find and acquire not only in Ukraine, but in the neighboring countries as well.
From the humanitarian perspective, the items in great demand are food, hygiene products and baby food.
Barlow described the future projects aimed at aiding the humanitarian needs in Ukraine, such as setting up a can recycle drive at Oswego Harborfest in late July with all the proceedings going to Ukraine and a canned food drive.
“Earlier this year we’ve had aid effort in Oswego. Our people were purchasing and donating first aid kits, bandages, canned food, and other essentials. We ended up having several pickup trucks loaded with items which were sent over to Syracuse and then shipped to Ukraine,” Barlow said. “I think that speaks volumes of how much people of Oswego support Ukraine and how much we are thinking of Ukraine and looking to help as much as we can.”
The mayors both expressed their interest in cooperating with each other and developing an ongoing relationship between Oswego and Lutsk.
