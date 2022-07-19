Barlow and Lutsk mayor

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow (left) poses for a picture alongside Lutsk, Ukraine, Mayor Ihor Polishchuk and Acting Head of International Cooperation and Project Activities Department of the Lutsk City Council Anna Vintsyuk.

 Kateryna Flickinger photo

OSWEGO — On July 13, Mayor Billy Barlow held a video conference with a mayor of Lutsk, Ukraine, Ihor Polishchuk. 

They discussed the current situation in Lutsk and spoke about the past Ukraine-related initiatives the city of Oswego has carried out alongside the plans for future aid. Also present at the meeting were Kevin Caraccioli, the city of Oswego’s attorney; Rob Taylor, a local volunteer formerly deployed to Ukraine; Michael Flickinger, a resident of Oswego and a member of the New York Army National Guard also deployed to Ukraine in 2017-18; and Anna Vintsyuk, acting head of international cooperation and project activities department of the Lutsk City Council.

