OSWEGO — Leading off of its history of being a major take in of refugees, a nonprofit organization in Oswego is gearing up for newcomers from Afghanistan.
Thursday, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow endorsed Oswego Welcomes New Americans’ Sponsor Circle, with plans to provide a grant for the nonprofit aiming to change the life of an Afghan family.
Barlow and the OWNA group gathered in his office for a picture, and the mayor expressed his gratitude for the five’s diligent work to keep doors open for newcomers in Oswego.
OWNA’s Sponsor Circle includes members Fred Ringwald, who is also the treasurer of the group, Karen Ringwald, Rev. Anne Wichelns of Church of the Resurrection, Rev. Andrew Hinman of Faith United Church and Bristol Hill Church in Fulton and Anne Pagona, who was not present for the photo.
Currently, the group is going through the application process and by the end, they should be matched with a family if approved.
The withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021 spurred a refugee crisis, as Taliban forces gained control of the country’s government. It resulted in a stripping of laws and a way of life that was established with the help of NATO forces and military personnel from around the world.
Much like the refugees in World War II, Afghan nationals are escaping in droves, some 75,000 to New York hoping for a much less restricted way of living, one that is free of persecution.
With the Sponsor Circle, those who participate can help a matched person or family fleeing their homeland take on a new life in the United States. Donations from the campaign will help with everything from finding a home to learning how to speak English. Documentation for eligible refugees can also be secured through the help of Sponsor Circle participants.
Sponsor Circle works like this: A group of at least four people can apply together. From there, all members undergo a background check and create a mission statement related to how they’d greatly benefit Afghan refugees. The group is then tasked with raising at least $2,275 per Afghan newcomer, which will go toward getting their respective refugee established.
The organization will match participants with a family or individual.
“We’re planning for a family of five,” Ringwald said. “They (State Department Designee) match you up with an umbrella organization, approve your application eventually and it goes to the different families looking for sponsors.”
