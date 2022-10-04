CLAY — A new semiconductor manufacturing plant is coming to the town of Clay, bringing a $100 billion investment and 50,000 jobs to the region over the next two decades.

Federal and state representatives of Oswego County, and Onondaga County local officials, gathered Tuesday at Syracuse University to announce the Micron chips facility, highlighting the transformative potential this resurgence in manufacturing can have for central New York. Micron is an Idaho-based computer chips producer that has grown significantly since it was founded in 1978. The company ultimately became the fourth largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world.

