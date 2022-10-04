CLAY — A new semiconductor manufacturing plant is coming to the town of Clay, bringing a $100 billion investment and 50,000 jobs to the region over the next two decades.
Federal and state representatives of Oswego County, and Onondaga County local officials, gathered Tuesday at Syracuse University to announce the Micron chips facility, highlighting the transformative potential this resurgence in manufacturing can have for central New York. Micron is an Idaho-based computer chips producer that has grown significantly since it was founded in 1978. The company ultimately became the fourth largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world.
“It’s exciting to note that this is the largest semiconductor facility investment ever made in the United States, right here in central New York,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, chief executive of Micron. “This is an exciting start of a long journey of great success for Micron, great success for the community here, and of course great success for the U.S. in establishing a clear leadership.”
The proposed facility will bring $20 billion in investment by the end of the decade, along with four separate manufacturing plants for semiconductors on approximately 7.2 million-square feet at White Pine Commerce Park in Clay. Micron will prepare the site for construction next year, and officially begin construction in 2024.
“Production output would ramp up in the latter half of the decade to meet industry demand,” Mehrotra said. “An investment of this scale in the U.S. is simply not possible without significant government and community support.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul said about 9,000 jobs are expected at the plant, with another 40,000 construction and supply chain jobs to stem off the project.
The new manufacturing plant is the product of years of lobbying for a modern revitalization of upstate manufacturing by elected leaders at all levels of government. The project has been facilitated by a variety of business incentives included in the federal CHIPS and Science Act, and the state’s Green Chips bill. Both bills have been touted as a play to bring manufacturing back to the United States and the state of New York respectively.
Hochul said part of the push to bring the chips manufacturing plant to New York was inspired by recent global supply chain struggles.
“Imagine a world where global supply chains are disrupted, the ports are crowded, the materials are not coming from other places where they’re manufactured. Think of a geopolitical situation where something manufactured in a country that now turns on us, and has embargoes and trade practices to stop us from being able to receive this chip,” she said. “That’s called a world without these semiconductors if we don’t make them here. That is the national security that we have to stand up against. That’s why we must manufacture these right here in America. What better place than in New York.”
Micron’s new facility would significantly boost domestic production of memory chips.
“In the last few decades, consistent and strategic investment by foreign governments ensured that semiconductor manufacturing projects were actually focused overseas so the result was predictable,” Mehrotra said. “Today, only 2 percent of the world’s memory is made here in the U.S., but we are going to change that. New York is central to Micron’s strategy to grow U.S. memory production to 10 percent of the global supply in the next decade, and to even a bigger percentage in the decade beyond.”
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who was a driving force in the passage of the federal chips bill, reflected on the significance of the manufacturing plant’s arrival in the region.
“We invented the semiconductor chip in America, and once again, we are going to make them here, right here in upstate New York and in America,” he said. “I truly believe that our children and our grandchildren will benefit from what we announced today, with jobs and a future we could never imagine.”
A large economic development project in the region is bound to have an effect on Oswego County.
Port City Mayor Billy Barlow called the announcement a “huge win” for the city of Oswego.
“Micron will provide long-term, good-paying jobs for residents in Oswego County, and bring a new dynamic to the economy of our region,” he said. “I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
