OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow further clarified more details about his proposed “Social District” at Monday’s Common Council meeting.
The Common Council also unanimously approved a public hearing for the “Social District,” prior to potentially being fully voted on at the next committee cycle.
During Monday’s meeting, Barlow noted he may not be at the next council meeting where the “Social District” could be approved, so he wanted to emphasize certain facts of the district and its proposal.
Barlow said the one of the main concerns he’s heard is a misconception, where “people think (they’re) lifting the open container (ordinance) and it’s just going to be a free-for-all.”
The open container ordinance will still be in place city-wide, Barlow said. If someone orders a drink within the “Social District,” that drink must be consumed or disposed of prior to exiting the boundaries of the district.
“The tweak in the rule is not lifting the open container (ordinance) in the district, it’s that if somebody is leaving a restaurant and they order a drink to-go, it can go in a cup that can leave the restaurant,” Barlow said. “No cans of beer, no bottles of beer, no bottles of vodka.”
The proposed district area, which was amended by Councilor Shawn Walker and approved, spans from West Second Street to East Second Street from the Lake Ontario shoreline until Oneida Street.
On Bridge Street only, the district will go to East Third Street, to “take care of” Azteca Mexican Grill, Walker said last week.
Barlow said the “demographic” of who eats at some of the restaurants within the district — Southern Fare, GS Steamers, La Parrilla and Bistro 197, for example — are not the type of people to abuse a “Social District” by “stumbling down West First Street, or West Second Street or Bridge Street.”
At some of the mass gatherings where the ordinance is lifted — such as the Summer Concert Series or the Fourth of July Parade — Barlow added that “you’re almost provoking something to happen there.” At those events, people can bring their own drinks from home where there’s limited control on how much people drink or how fast.
“I go to those events, or at least get the reports on how the events went, and I don’t know if in six years, seven years we’ve had a problem relating to drinking or lifting the open container (law). If we did, I wouldn’t do it anymore,” Barlow said. “But we just haven’t (had problems). … I think there’s less of a chance for trouble, or drunk people or urinating in bushes (with the Social District).”
Barlow noted another concern that he’s heard was about potential litter, but added that his family has sold snow cones and lemonade at the weekly farmers’ market “for years,” and there hasn’t been an increase of litter on Thursday nights or Friday mornings after the farmers’ market.
“We have a lot of city events — (such as) the Fourth of July Parade and the Fourth of July block party — where we lifted the open container totally. That really was a party. You could have cans and bottles,” Barlow said. “After those events, I didn’t really see a whole lot of garbage after. We’re comparing apples to oranges, there. This is much more controlled. It’s a certain targeted demographic.”
He also emphasized that the “Social District” is for people to enjoy more parts of the city all in one night, being able to go out to eat and then bring a drink to Veterans’ Stage, for example, a place where the open container ordinance is already lifted.
A concern that Barlow said “eluded” him was the possible “hoarding of (the) cups” that will be provided by the restaurant. The cups, according to the proposed change in the law, will be clear plastic cups and “shall not hold more than 16 fluid ounces.”
Each cup will “clearly” identify where the alcoholic beverage was purchased, as well as contain a logo that is “unique to the Oswego Social District.” The container will also display “Drink Responsibly — Be 21” in no less than 12-point font.
Barlow, again, pointed to his family’s concessions business, where they sell lemonade for $5 a cup. If a patron keeps the cup week to week, they can get their next lemonade for half price at the farmers’ market.
“Virtually nobody (does that), and that’s actually a big plastic nice cup,” Barlow said. “I just don’t see people hoarding these cups. I don’t even see to do what with? To take the cup back into the restaurant and have them refill it? You’re still paying the same amount.”
Under the new law, patrons who take a to-go cup cannot enter a licensed premises with an alcoholic beverage not sold by the permittee. Meaning that, for example, someone cannot take a drink from Southern Fare and then take that same drink into La Parrilla.
That same person also cannot enter a non-licensed premises — such as a store like Wayne’s Drugs — within the district.
The amendment to the law also gives the mayor the authority to “temporarily suspend, restrict, or otherwise modify” different language pertaining to the “Social District.”
Under enforcement, the new article states that “any person who aids, abets, encourages, assists in, or contributes to such violation, shall be guilty of a class B misdemeanor,” and the violation is punishable by a maximum fine of $250 or imprisonment of 15 days, or both.
“I’ve done a little bit of traveling since COVID ended, just to get out and about after two years of not traveling, and it’s becoming fairly common throughout the nation,” Barlow said. “I think people know by now I try to be progressive and be ahead of the curve and subject this community to new things. I think it’s paid off for six, seven years now. … This is just another version of trying to do just that.”
