OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Thursday announced the city of Oswego will begin hosting Sunset Tiki Tours in Oswego Harbor beginning Friday, July 1.
First announced in the mayor’s annual State of the City Address in January, Barlow said the city had purchased two pontoon boats outfitted as tiki huts to troll the Oswego Harbor inside the breakwall and up and down the Oswego River.
Based in the city-owned and operated Wright’s Landing Marina, tiki tours will run from 7-9 p.m. in July, and from 6-8 p.m. in August. Licensed captains with operate the boat while parties of six can cruise throughout the harbor enjoying the sunsets, drinks, snacks, and music.
“Bringing Sunset Tiki Tours to Oswego is another special promotional initiative we bring to the community to attract more people to Oswego’s waterfront, while giving our residents more fun activities throughout the summer,” said Barlow. “Sunset Tiki Tours bring a new, unique experience to central New York, and again puts our downtown revitalization work and transformation of the waterfront in the spotlight for all to see. I know these tours will be popular, successful, and add to the new energy and ambience we have brought to Oswego.”
Reservations for the Tiki Tours open on a first-come, first-served basis at noon on Friday, June 17, with tours beginning July 1 and running through Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5) Wednesdays through Sundays (except Monday of Labor Day).
Each tour consists of a boat with six passengers, available for $200 for the two-hour cruise. Guests on the tours must be 18 years old. Guests are responsible for bringing any drinks or food. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 and older only.
The city of Oswego last year completed a $3.5 million overhaul of Wright’s Landing Marina, and created a walkway along Lake Ontario known as Harbor Trail. The city also installed fire patios, scenic overlooks, an outdoor water splash pad, mini-golf course, new basketball courts, and an outdoor fitness court, all in Breitbeck Park. The city currently has an ongoing $9.5 million construction project transforming a former coal trestle into a public park and boardwalk, known as Cahill Pier.
