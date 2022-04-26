OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced that on Thursday afternoon, the City of Oswego Police Department Drug Task Force, in conjunction with the Oswego County Drug Task Force and Oswego City Police Special Response Team, arrested two individuals on drug charges.
Tim J. Tompkins, 30, and Stephanie M. Connolly, 30, were each arrested for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.
An investigation by the Oswego City Drug Task Force showed that both individuals possessed 45 bags of heroin as well as crack cocaine with the intent to sell both.
Tompkins was ultimately arraigned and held at Oswego County jail on $3,000 bail.
Connolly was arraigned and held at Oswego County jail on $5,000 bail.
Tompkins and Connolly were previously arrested in December 2021 for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree after they were found in possession of heroin with the intent to sell. Tompkins was released on his own recognizance and Connolly was released on electronic home monitoring.
The drug bust on April 21 was the first reported arrest involving the newly formed City of Oswego Drug Task Force created earlier this year by Barlow and Chief of Police Phil Cady. Earlier this year during his annual State of the City Address, Barlow announced a restructure of the Oswego Police Department to allow for the creation of the City of Oswego Drug Task Force, a move he said was long overdue following the apparent rise of heroin and molly into the Oswego community and a lack of special investigations and enforcement in recent years.
“As promised, the City of Oswego Drug Task Force is off to a strong start and already making headway on multiple fronts,” said Barlow. “I commend the men and women of the Oswego Police Department and thank the members of the new drug task force for quickly getting to work and producing results that’ll better protect the Oswego community.”
