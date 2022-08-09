The Children’s Museum of Oswego, pictured above on the corner of West First Street and West Bridge Street, is one of several local, small businesses that families can take advantage of this week during Mayor Billy Barlow’s “Family Fun Week” initiative between the Port City’s Economic Development Office and local small businesses.
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday a partnership between the city of Oswego Economic Development Office and local, small businesses, offering Oswego families special discount offerings and planned activities throughout this week.
“Coming off a busy, family-oriented weekend full of free activities, we wanted to continue fun opportunities to Oswego families during summer vacation. Our Economic Development Office and small business community got creative and came up with a great concept to offer different activities that give families plenty of opportunities, while supporting our local small business community,” Barlow said. “I encourage Oswego families to take advantage of this unique opportunity throughout the week.”
After the success of “Family Fun Days” this past weekend at Breitbeck Park, the city of Oswego and small businesses wanted to continue additional activities throughout the summer.
Some of the businesses include the Oswego YMCA, the Children’s Musuem of Oswego, Organic Earthling and Riverside Artisans.
Through the city’s small business meetings, an idea was developed to generate a community calendar to promote family activities at several Oswego businesses, paired with special discounts and offerings. Activities have been developed for children of all ages.
An “Additional Information” page was developed to share hours of operation, pricing, pre-registration, and a brief description of each activity.
