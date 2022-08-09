CMOO

The Children’s Museum of Oswego, pictured above on the corner of West First Street and West Bridge Street, is one of several local, small businesses that families can take advantage of this week during Mayor Billy Barlow’s “Family Fun Week” initiative between the Port City’s Economic Development Office and local small businesses.

 File photo

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday a partnership between the city of Oswego Economic Development Office and local, small businesses, offering Oswego families special discount offerings and planned activities throughout this week.

“Coming off a busy, family-oriented weekend full of free activities, we wanted to continue fun opportunities to Oswego families during summer vacation. Our Economic Development Office and small business community got creative and came up with a great concept to offer different activities that give families plenty of opportunities, while supporting our local small business community,” Barlow said. “I encourage Oswego families to take advantage of this unique opportunity throughout the week.”

