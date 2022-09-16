OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday the city of Oswego will host the third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event Oct. 27-29.
The event will have a new location than previous years, moving to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel. The haunted trail will be in the former train tunnel while other activities will be held in the grass lot across East First Street.
The event will feature a Halloween-themed walk through the tunnel lined with live Halloween characters, props, decorations, food, and drinks.
Live entertainment will feature local band Headfirst on Thursday, Oct. 27; Bonfire: A Tribute to AC/DC on Friday, Oct. 28; and Dunes and the Del-Tunes on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The event will be free to the public and appropriate for all ages.
“We are looking forward to hosting the popular ‘Creepy Crawl’ once again, this time with a different twist in a new location,” said Barlow. “Hosting the haunted trail in the train tunnel freshens the event and will provide a different experience from years past. Now, regardless of if you’ve been to the Creepy Crawl before or not, you have reason to support the event once again.”
During the “Creepy Crawl” event, the city will lift the open container ordinance in the area with Canale’s Restaurant providing food, drinks, and alcohol sales.
The event will be appropriate for all ages and will run from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27 and from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.