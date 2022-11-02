Oswego Tree Lighting 2021

Pictured is the Christmas tree from the 2021 Oswego Tree Lighting celebration.

 File photo

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday that the annual Oswego Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. 

The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m., with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:05 p.m.

