Incumbent Assemblyman William Barclay will continue to represent New York's 120th District for another two years as he eclipses 20 years in office.
Incumbent Assemblyman William Barclay will continue to represent New York’s 120th District for another two years as he eclipses 20 years in office.
As of 11:45 p.m., Barclay claimed 80.56% of votes with 19.03% coming in blank and 0.41% of votes were write-ins.
Along his campaign trail, Barclay had not hidden his critiques of Gov. Kathy Hochul. One key area that stands as an example of this is in the farm and labor sector. In a statement from the assembly minority leader, Barclay urged the governor to “reject any change to the state’s overtime threshold and protect our critical agricultural sector.”
Despite his pleas, Hochul’s administration approved the plan for a farm overtime threshold. The plan will lower the amount of overtime hours farmers are allowed to collect from 60 hours to
40 hours per week. The 40-hour standard will not be fully implemented for another decade. According to the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Research & Extension, in 2020 New York’s agricultural industry generated $5.3 billion.
Barclay has also been critical of Hochul’s inability to release the state’s mid-year budget which was supposed to be due on Oct. 30. With the record breaking $220 billion budget, Barclay wants to make sure “every dollar is being used efficiently and effectively” as he is cautious of a looming recession.
A few days prior to the date he hoped to have the mid-year budget in his hands, Barclay was gifted the “2022 Oil Slick Award” by the non-profit Environmental Advocates Action (EAA). On the EAA’s “Environmental Scorecard,” they claim Barclay “put the lives of New Yorkers behind the profit of the polluting industries that are driving the climate crisis and polluting the air we breathe.”
