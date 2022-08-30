PULASKI — The United Way of Greater Oswego County and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay are partnering to present the Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 16, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Ringgold Fire Department, located at 12 Lake St. in Pulaski.
Stone Soup luncheons are open to the public and have been held by United Way dating back to 2006. The United Way typically holds the luncheons annually in Oswego during the fall and in Fulton during the spring.
“The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of hunger in the community,” United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine said. “We reach out to local restaurants and request a big vat of whatever soup they choose to make for us. We try to line up four to five restaurants and then we also get other businesses involved, either through donating things for beverages, bottled water and coffee, or stuff to make salads and desserts.”
Attendees of the luncheon are asked to contribute a $5 donation and a non-perishable food item. All of the donations are divided among food organizations within the area. The Pulaski luncheon will benefit the Pulaski Community Cupboard and the weekend backpack program that supports students of the Pulaski Academy and Central School District.
“Our food pantries and school backpack programs do critical work, and in our current economy, their mission is even more important,” Barclay said in a recent press release. “We have heard from so many who have suffered financial hardships during the pandemic. To add to that, we have seen the price of gas and groceries go through the roof with inflation. Seniors on fixed incomes have been especially hard hit. It is for these reasons and more that we wish to raise awareness with the United Way of Greater Oswego County and bolster food donations in the Pulaski community.”
This is the first Stone Soup Luncheon to be held in Pulaski, an effort to expand outreach and help address food insecurity in the community. Dewine said that the United Way has been very interested in partnering with Assemblyman Barclay for a project and is thankful for the opportunity to work together on the Pulaski Stone Soup Luncheon.
National Grid employees will also be participating as volunteers.
“The whole idea is to bring the community together, have a light lunch, enjoy a little bit of fellowship, and support the local food pantries while shining a light on hunger in the community,” Dewine said.
Although the restaurants participating in the luncheon are yet to be announced, Dewine said that they’ve received a positive response from local restaurants about the event, several expressing interest in donating food. He said that the food offered at the luncheon provides a filling meal.
“It really is a good deal, $5 for lunch … and whatever you bring that’s non-perishable,” Dewine said. “It’s an inexpensive lunch. You get a wide variety of soups from several different restaurants and you actually walk away full. You don’t think that having soup and salad for lunch is a whole lot compared to a burger or a sandwich or whatever, but it actually is. It’s a good meal and it’s a good opportunity for people to congregate.”
The past Stone Soup luncheons in Oswego and Fulton have been popular events, the same people often attending both luncheons, according to Dewine.
“They’re typically pretty well attended,” Dewine said. “We get anywhere from maybe 65 to 70 people up to 90 people or even 100. It only goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., so we always have the early birds a quarter after 11 a.m. waiting to get in, and they do the first round, and then we usually get a second push a little after noon for the people who take their lunch break, so it works out well.”
Dewine said he is looking forward to the luncheon and hopes it will have a high attendance.
“We look forward to this opportunity to present this event in Pulaski,” Dewine said. “Of course, we’re very thankful to the Ringgold Fire Department for being the host for the event and we’re anxious to see what kind of a turnout we’re going to get. We do have a great team within Will Barclay’s office that’s doing a lot of the invitational pieces of it and the marketing parts of it. So fingers crossed we sell out and we have a great turnout … and that it’s well received in the community.”
