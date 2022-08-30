PULASKI — The United Way of Greater Oswego County and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay are partnering to present the Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 16, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Ringgold Fire Department, located at 12 Lake St. in Pulaski.

Stone Soup luncheons are open to the public and have been held by United Way dating back to 2006. The United Way typically holds the luncheons annually in Oswego during the fall and in Fulton during the spring.

Tags

Recommended for you