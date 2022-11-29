ALBANY — Will Barclay has secured another two years as the leader of his fellow Republicans in the New York State Assembly.
Barclay (Pulaski) was reelected leader of the minority conference Tuesday by the Assembly Republican Conference. The vote was taken ahead of the upcoming legislative session.
“I am profoundly grateful to the members of this conference for the confidence and trust they’ve placed in me. It’s an honor to work alongside them,” Barclay said after the vote. “With the start of a new legislative session right around the corner, I’m looking forward to getting back to Albany and continuing our efforts to make New York safer, more affordable and more prosperous for families and businesses.”
A lifelong resident of Central New York, Barclay represents the 120th Assembly District, which includes Oswego County as well as parts of Jefferson and Cayuga counties. He resides in Pulaski with his wife Margaret and two sons.
Barclay was first elected to the state Assembly in November 2002 and elected minority leader in January 2020. During his tenure in the Assembly, he has served in various positions within the conference, including ranking minority member on the Assembly Ways and Means Committee, deputy minority leader, assistant minority leader and chairman of the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee.
His political power and that of his fellow Republicans is fairly limited, however, because Democrats hold overwhelming majorities in state government.
Regardless, Barclay vowed to fight the “failed policies of one-party rule” which he said needed to be changed and challenged.
“I know Assembly Republicans will help bring about that necessary change,” Barclay said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.