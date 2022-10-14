Fulton Public Library

The Fulton Public Library, pictured above, is getting some state funding to implement needed upgrades and to improve access to the facility, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced Friday.

 File photo

FULTON — Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R, C, I-Pulaski) announced Friday that the Fulton Public Library will receive nearly $44,000 in state funding to implement needed upgrades and improve access to the facility. 

Through a grant award of $43,688, the library will rebuild its handicap ramp, install roof diverters and replace the front handrail.

Recommended for you