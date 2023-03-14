ALBANY — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning begins March 16 and runs through May 14.
Since 2009, the DEC has enforced the annual brush-burning ban to prevent wildfires and protect communities during heightened conditions for wildfires.
“This winter was warmer and drier than most, but regardless of the winter weather, we are always at a greater risk of wildfires in the spring,” Seggos said. “This ban helps protect our communities, natural resources, and the rangers and other firefighters who extinguish the fires. We’re encouraging all New Yorkers to think about safety first, before starting a potentially dangerous fire.”
Even though some areas of the state remain blanketed in snow, warming weather can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise. Open burning of debris is the largest cause of spring wildfires in the state. When temperatures rise and the past fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. Each year, DEC forest rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires. The DEC will post the Fire Danger Map for the 2023 fire season on the DEC’s website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in New York.
Forest rangers, DEC police officers and local authorities enforce the burn ban. Violators of the state’s open burning regulation are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.
For search and rescue, reporting a wildfire or illegal activity on state lands and easements, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264).
To report environmental law violations, call 1-844-DEC-ECOs (1-844-332-3267).
