OSWEGO — Rain, wind, snow and ice greeted travelers and shoppers Friday as the powerful storm churning across the United States began pummeling Oswego County.
Torrential rains Friday morning gave way to snow in the afternoon as temperatures dropped and roads became increasingly slippery.
Heavy winds snapped tree branches, knocked down power lines and toppled lawn furniture and flung Christmas decorations. In Mexico, wind gusts flipped the local food pantry’s wooden donation shed into a nearby field with the food donations still inside.
More than 3,000 of National Grid’s 57,000 customers in Oswego County lost electricity. By Friday afternoon the utility reported fewer than 1,400 customers still without power.
Students enjoyed an early start to Christmas vacation as schools across the county had already closed in anticipation of the storm.
At SUNY Oswego, where students had left for winter break, the college urged all employees who were not part of its essential “skeleton crew” to avoid coming to campus.
Oswego County closed all of its buildings and offices at 1 p.m. Friday including its walk-in flu clinic that was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
The weather snarled traffic plans ahead of Christmas. People trying to return home and people trying to leave town faced the prospect of dangerously icy roads or delayed and canceled flights. More than 4,000 flights into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, and a handful of delays and cancelations were popping up at the Syracuse airport.
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for the entire state in advance of the storm. She urged New Yorkers to take necessary precautions if traveling and to plan ahead for weather delays.
“With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to do so before Friday or after Sunday to state safe,” Hochul said. “Our agencies are well prepared, coordinated and ready to deploy assets and equipment if needed to respond to the storm.”
A restriction for trucks to use only the right lane of Interstate 81 from Exit 32 (Central Square) to Exit 51 (Alexandria Bay) went into effect at noon Friday.
Earlier Friday, all commercial vehicles were banned on the New York State Thruway (I-90) from Exit 46 Rochester (I-390) to the Pennsylvania border and the Niagara Thruway from I-90 to Exit 22 (Route 632).
Saturday’s forecast called for cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers. Temperatures will top out near 17 degrees but wind chill values will dip as low as 10 degrees below zero. Southwest winds will reach 24 mph with wind gusts hitting 40 mph.
On Christmas Day, snow showers are possible with a high near 26 degrees and winds reaching 20 mph.
AAA said motorists heading into potentially inclement weather should remember to pack an emergency kit with a cell phone charger, jumper cables, tools, warm clothes, snacks and water.
