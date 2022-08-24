Joe Babcock OCSD BOE Meeting

Oswego varsity girls basketball coach Joe Babcock speaks at the Oswego City School District’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

OSWEGO — Oswego High School varsity girls basketball coach Joe Babcock will be back at the helm for the Buccaneers this next season, after Board of Education officials voted 5-1 to confirm his appointment Wednesday morning in a special meeting.

Babcock’s appointment follows a community-led rally to keep him on the coach’s chair that featured players expressing their support for the coach during Tuesday’s Board of Education public comment meeting. Executive Oswego City School District (OCSD) staff recommended a different coaching staff for the upcoming season, but that recommendation was struck down at the meeting via a 5-2 vote with only Board President Lisa Glidden and Board member Pamela Dowd favoring the new coaching pick.

