OSWEGO — Award winning author Amy Sarig King, also known as A.S. King, will be visiting The River’s End Bookstore following Banned Books Week to promote her latest novel, “Attack of the Black Rectangles.”
King has written numerous middle-grade and young adult novels and has won multiple awards. Her novel “Please Ignore Vera Dietz” was selected as a 2011 Michael L. Printz Honor Book, and her other work has received the 2020 Michael L. Printz Award, the 2012 Los Angeles Times Book Prize and more.
Her most recent award was the prestigious 2022 Margaret A. Edwards Award, which she received for her young adult novels “Ask the Passengers,” “Glory O’Brien’s History of the Future” and “Please Ignore Vera Dietz.” The award honors an author and their work for “significant and lasting contribution to young adult literature,” according to the American Library Association website.
“Attack of the Black Rectangles” is a middle-grade novel that follows sixth-grader Mac Delaney as he navigates and challenges book censorship within his classroom. The story was inspired by a real life instance of censorship that King’s child faced in 2018 as a fifth-grader, coming across parts of “The Devil’s Arithmetic” by Jane Yolen that had been redacted.
Yolen’s novel is the same book that is censored in “Attack of the Black Rectangles” and is redacted in the same way that King’s child experienced.
King said that she was also inspired by her interactions with young people throughout her career, specifically discussions about banned books.
“Many didn’t understand what Banned Books Week was and didn’t realize that books had been banned or are still banned,” King said. “Almost every time I was able to tell them, ‘Oh, well did you read this book?’ and they said yes and I said, ‘Well that’s a banned book. So the idea of educating young people about what can happen in their communities and in their libraries and also how to counter it and how to make your voice heard, that is my main goal in life — telling young people that their voices matter.”
King decided to target this book to a middle-grade audience because she feels that it’s good to encourage readers of that age to continue questioning and challenging censorship.
She noted that age bracket of young people are “very capable thinkers and very open to learning new things, understanding new things and accepting each other.”
“I suppose when it happened in real life it highlighted the underestimation of children of that age,” King said. “As often as we live in the adult world where everything is divisive, these days especially, young people are actually far more inclusive. I think that age is a good time to model and remind them that they’re doing great by being inclusive and by saying to adults, ‘Why are you keeping this information from me? I already knew this information. I’m smart and I’m capable.”
The Sept. 6 release of “Attack of the Black Rectangles” is very timely, as Banned Books Week is from Sept. 18 to the 24. King will be at The River’s End Bookstore for an author visit on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. The event will include a signing, a question and answer period and King will speak about her writing and “Attack of the Black Rectangles.”
King’s author event will mark the first Sunday that The River’s End Bookstore has been open since before the pandemic. Along with King’s event, the bookstore will have other initiatives to highlight Banned Books Week, according to co-owner Bill Reilly.
“We acknowledge the fact that books have been banned or censored in one way or another, and that’s really something that each and every one of us should have the right to decide, which books we can and cannot read,” Reilly said. “We’re going to be all about that the week of the 18th through the 24th.”
The bookstore will have a rotating display of numerous books that have been banned, reminding the community that some of their favorite books or books that they grew up with have been banned by someone who deemed them unfit for schools, libraries and the community.
“For every year that we have been in existence, we have promoted our freedom to read and that week becomes special, not unlike April being special for poetry,” Reilly said. “It’s just a time that we can really focus a lot of eyes on the issue that censorship, in all its various forms, is not a good thing.”
King said that it is important to her to support independent bookstores such as River’s End, as they are family run businesses that get to know their customers. She has visited The River’s End Bookstore before for an author event in 2019 and had a positive experience.
“Last time I was at River’s End, what I remember is having a really lovely discussion with the people who were there,” King said. “To me, an event is not me speaking and people listening. To me, an event is me saying a little bit, reading a little bit and then having a conversation with the people who have taken their time to come and see me and talk about these topics. At River’s End, I remember vividly a really wonderful discussion that unfolded the last time I was there, so I am really looking forward to that.”
King hopes that Mac’s journey and experiences in his life with friends, family and censorship will help readers with their own navigation. Outside of censorship, King said that the book also covers Mac’s “emotions and life.”
“Fiction works in magical ways, and so I always hope that someone will take from the book what they need, and that is what we’ve all done with the fiction that we’ve read,” King said. “(Mac is) only 12, he’s been told many times that he should keep his emotions to himself, keep his thoughts to himself and so what that meant was that he was also putting black rectangles over his comfort, pain, shame, embarrassment, anything that we naturally want to hide as human beings. The real triumph of Mac in this story has little to do with censorship, it has more to do with him facing his own life, his own feelings and being given permission or having someone model for him how to speak out about that and not carry shame with him that wasn’t really his to carry in the first place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.