Amy Sarig King

OSWEGO — Award winning author Amy Sarig King, also known as A.S. King, will be visiting The River’s End Bookstore following Banned Books Week to promote her latest novel, “Attack of the Black Rectangles.”

King has written numerous middle-grade and young adult novels and has won multiple awards. Her novel “Please Ignore Vera Dietz” was selected as a 2011 Michael L. Printz Honor Book, and her other work has received the 2020 Michael L. Printz Award, the 2012 Los Angeles Times Book Prize and more. 

