OSWEGO — Oswego native and award-winning New York Times bestselling author Patricia Crisafulli will be returning to her hometown to launch her new novel, “The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor,” the first in a mystery series.

Crisafulli has written several non-fiction books, including “House of Dimon: How JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon Rose to the Top of the Financial Industry,” and is a co-author of “Rwanda, Inc: How a Devastated Nation Became a Model for the Developing World.” “The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor” is Crisafulli’s debut into fiction. 

