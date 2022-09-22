OSWEGO — Oswego native and award-winning New York Times bestselling author Patricia Crisafulli will be returning to her hometown to launch her new novel, “The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor,” the first in a mystery series.
Crisafulli has written several non-fiction books, including “House of Dimon: How JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon Rose to the Top of the Financial Industry,” and is a co-author of “Rwanda, Inc: How a Devastated Nation Became a Model for the Developing World.” “The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor” is Crisafulli’s debut into fiction.
Crisafulli’s writing career started at home in Oswego, where she was an intern for The Palladium-Times at the age of 16. She said that she was instantly hooked on writing and the newsroom, and she stayed with the paper for a few years while she attended college part-time.
She next went to work for the Watertown Daily Times, and then moved to New York City where she worked for major agencies such as Fairchild, McGraw Hill and Knight Ridder. Crisafulli relocated to Chicago to work at international news agency Reuters, and at the same time as she was building her journalism career, she was also writing creatively. Her first book, “Remembering Mother, Finding Myself” was published in 1999, written for women like Crisafulli who had experienced the loss of their mother.
“The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor” is based on Crisafulli’s creative thesis, which she won the Distinguished Thesis Award from Northwestern University for.
“Fiction was always my heart,” Crisafulli said. “Since I was a child I wanted to write fiction, I wanted to write stories. At the age of 52 I went back to college for my advanced degree. I went to Northwestern University in Chicago and was accepted into the master of fine arts (MFA) program, which is a five-year program.”
“The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor” follows Gabriela Domenici, a woman in her 40s who leaves her dream job in archives and documents at the New York Public Library to come back to her hometown of Ohnita Harbor to take care of her ill mother. While attending a rummage sale at the Ohnita Harbor Public Library, Gabriela finds a box that was donated anonymously, containing an unusual object inside that turns out to be a medieval artifact. As Gabriela works to uncover the mystery surrounding the artifact, the town’s secrets multiply as a beloved resident is found dead in the harbor and another is murdered on the library’s lawn.
Crisafulli said that the novel is loosely based on Oswego, Ohnita Harbor being located on the shores of Lake Ontario. One thing that she was inspired by specifically was the Oswego Public Library.
“The Oswego Public Library is the most beautiful place,” Crisafulli said. “The New York Public Library is a palace, but the Oswego Public Library is a castle. When I was a little girl, going to the library was magical … and I thought everybody’s library looked like a castle. When you look at the history of the Oswego library, it is the oldest library still standing in its original building. It was built for universal access to literacy. In terms of inclusion, it was centuries ahead of its time and so that really was an inspiration.”
Although the setting is inspired by Oswego, the characters and story are completely fictional, Crisafulli said. The author also incorporated her love of medieval art into the novel.
“There’s something about the beauty of the expression during the Middle Ages. … It’s a 14th century artifact, at a time when it was very bleak in the world with the plague, yet beautiful art was being made,” Crisafulli said. “That inspires me, that no matter how bleak the time that beauty can exist, does exist and we can make it.”
“The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor” will be launching at The River’s End Bookstore on Friday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m. Crisafulli will be signing books and speaking about the novel and her experience writing it, and there will be a question and answer period as well.
Crisafulli decided to launch “The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor” at The River’s End Bookstore because she wanted to thank her hometown of Oswego. Although the author currently lives in Oregon, she still visits the area frequently to see family.
“(Oswego is) where I got my start as a writer, it’s where I grew up and it’s where I still have family. It’s also the inspiration for the book,” Crisafulli said. “River’s End is an amazing, long-lasting independent bookstore and I think during this time we have to support and honor our independent bookstores even more.”
The author said she is looking forward to celebrating her novel with friends, family and members of the public at her event. She hopes that readers will enjoy her book and that it will help them see that anyone can be a hero.
“Heroes are not always who you expect,” Crisafulli said. “It isn’t always someone with power or authority who steps up to do the amazing thing. We’re all heroes in our own journey. We’re all capable of stepping up and doing something pretty amazing. There’s mystery around all of us, something that intrigues us and something that makes us want to be engaged in bigger questions, and that’s what I hope people get from the book.”
