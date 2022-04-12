OSWEGO — Author Linda Lowen has published a book for tourists, hometown natives, and more to further explore the central New York area of Syracuse and see all that it has to offer.
The 160-page book spreads across five categories which are food and drink, music and entertainment, sports and recreation, culture and history, and shopping and fashion.
“Often you’ll hear locals say, ‘I had such a good time…’ or ‘This was so fabulous…’ or ‘I enjoyed myself so much…’ and then end with ‘I forgot I was in Syracuse.’ This is not that book,” said Lowen. “It’s about places that are uniquely Syracuse that you can’t or won’t find elsewhere. A lot of the things are well-known to locals, but I offer tips or background information that puts them in a new light. You’ll learn details you didn’t know about these places and there are a handful of hidden gems that are often overlooked.”
Lowen moved to Syracuse for graduate school at Syracuse University’s School of Visual and Performing Arts and has stayed for the last 36 years, working as a writer and an on-air personality for the local NPR and PBS stations.
During her time here, Lowen has fallen in love with so much that Syracuse has to offer so it’s hard for her to pick a favorite thing to do.
“I’d say my favorite thing changes with the seasons, the weather, my mood, and how much money I have to spend,” said Lowen. “So that’s the answer a parent would give about their children. You’re all my favorite.”
The book offers information on how Syracuse got its nicknames Salt City and Snow City, restaurants to taste the Syracuse specialty of chicken riggies, the Great New York State Fair, the Erie Canal, Destiny mall, and more.
Lowen will be in Oswego for a book talk with fellow author Jim Farfagila, a local author who is from Fulton, and has written about the Oswego area. The book talk is on May 6 at The River’s End Bookstore from 6 to 7 p.m. for readers to come meet her and ask questions about the book.
