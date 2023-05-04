OSWEGO — What’s the most important part of a school’s culture? What are the first improvements you would make, and why? How will you make all students feel safe?
These and other questions were on the minds of the more than 40 Oswego community members who showed up at Oswego High School on Tuesday night to meet the candidates for Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education election.
Seven candidates — six in person — were on hand to introduce themselves and take questions from the crowd in the OHS.
New candidates Sean Callen, Julie Chetney, and Kristin Norfleet joined current board members, running for re-election, Pamela Dowd, Lisa Glidden, and James MacKenzie at tables in front of the crowd.
A seventh candidate, Bill Braun, was out of town on business, but recorded an opening and closing statement played via a monitor set up for the event.
“My agenda on the board would be to help improve academics by supporting the new superintendent and principals to help teachers help students reach their highest potentials,” Braun said in his opening statement.
All six of the candidates present gave their opening statements, touting local connections, concerns with the present state of the district and ways they would help the district move forward.
“I think having a growth mindset is helpful for improving culture,” Glidden said. “It’s important to recognize that not all our kids are in the same place.”
Glidden and Mackenzie, both professors at SUNY Oswego, have sat with Dowd on the board since 2020 and look forward to continuing serving on the board.
“I still have work to do,” said Dowd in her opening statement, “and I hope you’ll vote for me to do it.”
The search for the new superintendent was a main topic of conversation throughout the night.
Superintendent Mathis Calvin III resigned in March, before his contract was up, to accept a position with the Lockport School District in western New York.
A temporary replacement was found in the recently retired assistant superintendent from the Fayetteville-Manlius district in Onondaga County, Jeffrey Gordon. Gordon started on April 1 on an interim basis and his term lasts until June 1.
The board stated at a meeting in April that Calvin had informed the district he was leaving in January, so the replacement search has been going since then.
One of the questions asked was, “If the new superintendent isn’t in place by July 1 (the date the new board takes over), what qualities would you look for in a new superintendent? What qualities would you avoid?”
All the candidates seemed to agree that open mindedness and willingness to work with and listen to others were important qualities. Several of the candidates mentioned the importance of the new superintendent to live in the district.
Again all the candidates seemed to agree that a close-minded or “my way or the highway” mindset was not an optimal quality for a superintendent to have.
The ability to work together, in spite of differences, was a topic brought up by the candidates a few times throughout the night.
“We don’t always agree on what to do,” MacKenzie said. “Frequently I’m the lone vote on a topic, but it’s important that we remain collegial and work with each other.”
The election for the school board candidates takes place May 16, the same day as the vote on the budget.
