OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department has a new assistant chief, now that the Oswego Common Council approved the employment agreement Monday.

Michael Zalewski was appointed as assistant fire chief by the Common Council by a 6-0 vote. Zalewski joins a slew of appointments by OFD, including the 12th chief of the department, Paul Conzone. Zalewski was recognized during the department’s change-of-command ceremony on Nov. 18.

