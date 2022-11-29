OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department has a new assistant chief, now that the Oswego Common Council approved the employment agreement Monday.
Michael Zalewski was appointed as assistant fire chief by the Common Council by a 6-0 vote. Zalewski joins a slew of appointments by OFD, including the 12th chief of the department, Paul Conzone. Zalewski was recognized during the department’s change-of-command ceremony on Nov. 18.
In other business, a house in the city of Oswego is slated to be demolished. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house at 46 Mercer St. is an “unsightly property” in the neighborhood, just a block from the new park at Oswego’s waterfront, said Jeff McGann, the code enforcement director and the planning & zoning administrator.
The property, which sits in Councilor Shawn Burridge’s (2nd Ward) ward, is assessed at $15,000, and the demolition will cost $27,000. There have been multiple break-ins and other damages to the house, Burridge said at last week’s committee meeting, with “countless” visits by Code Enforcement and the Oswego Police Department.
“It’s getting to be a pretty regular thing,” he said.
The city also entered a lease agreement with Camelot Lodge, LLC, to continue using the storefront at 201 W. First St., which is the Port City’s Visitors Center. About 500 people visited the Visitors Center last year from around the country and surrounding states, according to Tim Stahl, the community and economic development deputy director.
The center, which was open from mid-May to mid-September last year, also housed the Blizzard Bucks event and hosted COVID-19 vaccinations.
