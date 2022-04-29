OSWEGO — Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay held a ceremony Wednesday night for Leader Barclay’s Community Service Youth Leadership Award at the McCrobie Civic Center in Oswego.
The award honors local high school students for their dedication and service to their communities.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow made an appearance at the ceremony, congratulating the students for their actions, accomplishments and achievements.
“I am more confident now, as optimistic as ever about the future of the city of Oswego, and really all of Oswego County, knowing that the future of our area rests in the hands of the leaders in this room here tonight,” Barlow said.
Assemblyman Barclay said he decided to present these awards because he wanted to do something positive and highlight the good things that are happening across local communities, especially with the younger generation.
Up to three students who excel in service leadership are nominated by each participating school district.
“As I read through the nominations this year it became very clear to me why each one of these students was selected,” Barclay said. “Every one of them has demonstrated service leadership, every one of them, and there’s a wide variety of things that they’ve done, from food drives, to soup kitchens, to helping others in their time of grief.”
Barclay said that all of the recipients show compassion and a willingness to help others and that he wanted to use the ceremony as a way to recognize the students and thank them for all they’re doing for their communities.
The 2022 youth leadership recipients are Samantha Buckley, Scott Kessler and Keirstyn Dunham of Mexico Academy & Central School District; Kaydence Allen, Kambylle Allen and Elizabeth Hyman of Belleville Henderson Central School District; Jessica Yesensky, Holly Pacyon and Elaina Derr of Pulaski Academy & Central School District; Meilin Lamanna, Reagan LaPage and Alexis Ingersoll of Fulton City School District; Anna Taylor, Amelia Rhoades and Evan Burmeister of Baldwinsville Central School District; Zeida Olson, Katelyn Nettles, Sean Metcalf and Mary Kate Cloonan of Oswego City School District; Jonah Hawthorne, Sheriden Southworth and Cody Perry of Phoenix Central School District; Jessica Graham of Sandy Creek Central School District; and Gavin Murphy, Gabrielle House and Skyler Fields of Central Square Central School District.
