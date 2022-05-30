FULTON — Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay is hosting a food drive for summer break to benefit the Fulton and Oswego chapters of Blessings in a Backpack.
Food donations are currently being collected at Barclay’s Fulton office. This is the second year that his office has collected donations for Blessings in a Backpack, which provides bags of food to children throughout the school year who may otherwise go hungry on the weekends.
“We think it’s a great cause,” Barclay said. “What we often do is try to piggyback with various not-for-profits that do things that we think are good for the community.”
Barclay said that the event last year had a lot of community support.
“We did it last year and I was really pleasantly surprised at the outpouring of support we got for that, and I remember taking the food up to the facility in Oswego and we had, I think, two car loads and it took us a long time to unload it,” Barclay said. “So, it’s a great organization, I think they’re trying to do the best by the students that may not be getting food on the weekends or during the summer and it seems to be well thought of and it’s a worthy cause.”
The local chapters of Blessings in a Backpack are grateful for the donation drive.
“When millions of children leave school for the summer, they will struggle with access to meals during the week and on the weekends,” Penny Sunser, volunteer for the Fulton chapter of Blessings in a Backpack said. “And while hunger is a worldwide issue, it also happens in our local communities, right in our own backyards. Fulton Blessings in a Backpack is grateful for Assemblyman Barclay’s food drive and the generosity of citizens who donate to provide extra food we can include in our final bag of the school year.”
Melissa Russell, program coordinator of the Oswego chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, said that awareness is key. She said that despite the Oswego chapter being around for nearly 10 years, people don’t realize what Blessings in a Backpack is.
The program is sometimes confused with other local initiatives, so people don’t always realize that Blessings in a Backpack feeds children.
The Oswego chapter currently feeds about 380 children and has fed as many as 400 children at a time, according to Russell.
“If we go with a 400 children count, that would be $32,000 a year that we need to spend, and we buy the food from Save A Lot in Fulton,” Russell said. “They will pack it all up for us on pallets, and they don’t give us a discount or anything unless something happens to be on sale, so we pay what you would pay if you were to walk in.”
Any donations make an impact, as Blessings in a Backpack buys all of its own food.
“Everything helps for us because we have to purchase our food ourselves, so anything from a can of tuna to a case of tuna is going to make an impact,” Russell said. “Cash donations, food donations, even donating time make a huge impact.”
Russell said that she appreciates Barclay’s ongoing support.
“I want to thank Assemblyman Barclay for always thinking of us,” Russell said. “This isn’t the first time he’s helped and it’s always comforting just to have recurring support.”
Items that can be donated include snack size peanut butter cups, jelly, tuna fish, canned chicken, instant oatmeal packets, whole grain cereal bars, mini meat sticks, pudding cups, applesauce cups, box macaroni and cheese, individual packets of microwavable macaroni and cheese, cereal and cracker packs.
Donations will be collected until Friday, June 10 and can be dropped off at Barclay’s district office located at 19 Canalview Mall in Fulton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.