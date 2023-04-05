PARISH — APW students go gaga over international games
Students at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Junior-Senior High School are learning the games of fellow youths from far-flung countries across the globe.
The school has a long tradition of playing cricket, the bat and ball game that baseball has its roots in and is more familiar to Americans. Nobody in the physical education department seems to remember starting this tradition.
Michelle Dye has been with the APW school district since 2000, but the tradition of playing cricket seems to predate her time.
“When I came to the high school around 2006, the equipment was already there,” said Dye, a physical education teacher at APW.
When the students move up to ninth grade, they begin playing cricket in gym class.
For the past five years, the school has
included an international games unit into its seventh and eighth grade physical education classes.
Trisha Kling, 31, has been with the district for eight years and is always looking to expand upon a roster of international games for her physical education classes.
“Each year I try to find a new game to implement, “ said Kling. “This year it was longball.”
Games played in the international unit include an Israeli game called gaga ball, gaga meaning “touch touch” in Hebrew; brannboll a Scandinavian bat and ball game, and the other bat and ball game, added this year, with similarities to brannboll: Danish longball.
Longball, similarly to brannboll, has been described as a combination of baseball and cricket, with elements from dodgeball thrown in.
Gaga gains ground
Gaga has been played the longest by APW students, and is one of the most popular games played.
It has caught on in America, with schools across the country now playing it in gym classes and a facility dedicated to playing the game opened in Manhattan.
Gaga is a variant of dodgeball, played in a pit usually shaped like an octagon of hexagon.
The object of the game is to hit the ball with your hand, off the wall of the pit and for the ball to come into contact with another player, at or below their knee.
That player then has to leave the gaga pit, but they aren’t immediately eliminated from play, Kling explained.
“It has some unique rules, so even if you’ve been out for a few minutes, you might hop back in,” said Kling. “So it keeps things interesting.”
Kling explained that a player who is out, has to step out of the gameplay pit. However, if a ball is hit out of the pit and someone catches it, they are allowed to reenter the game.
When the game is down to two players, anyone outside the pit can hit a ball in play. If they hit a ball and it hits one of the last two players, they swap positions. One player from the pit is now on the outside.
Easy to learn
When searching for new games to play, Kling looks for games that are easy to pick up, and can be played immediately with supplies the school has on hand, she said.
“When I look at these games, I look for a game that can be played with the equipment we have,” Kling said. “If they catch on, we can maybe invest a little more money into equipment.”
Kling saw that there are gaga pits available to buy, but was worried about the cost.
“You can buy the pits, but they’re pretty expensive,” said Kling, “so we watched a YouTube video on how to build them.”
Kling enlisted help from coworkers from the tech department to help in the construction.
“It’s just plywood for the walls, two by fours for the corners, and bungee cords holding them together,” Kling said.
When the students move on to ninth grade, they start playing kwik cricket, a condensed version of the regular game.
“We teach them a quick little history of the game, and then play this condensed version of it,” said Dye.
Healthy lifestyle
Dye includes cricket and more traditional phys ed activities to maintain a healthy lifestyle that lasts into adulthood.
“Our goal when they get to the high school is lifetime fitness,” said Dye. “We just finished a weight room unit and now we’ve moved on to pingpong.”
The students in the high school don’t have the international unit. They still play one game that has become a favorite among them.
“We do cricket and gaga ball up here,” Dye said. “We don’t do all the games she (Kling) does with the middle schoolers.”
When asked why they still include gaga ball at the high school level, Dye replied “They love it.”
