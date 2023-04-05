Gaga ball at APW

Seventh and eighth grade students at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Junior-Senior High School play gaga ball during a recent gym class. The Israeli sport is one of a few international games students are playing in physical education class this year. Students have been participating in international games in gym classes for the past five years.

 Photo provided

PARISH — APW students go gaga over international games

Students at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) Junior-Senior High School are learning the games of fellow youths from far-flung countries across the globe.

