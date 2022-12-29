Alex Wejko

PARISH — P-TECH Cohort IV student Alex Wejko from the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District was one of 25 students in the Class of 2022 nominated by the state education department for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. 

This is the second year in a row that a P-TECH student has made the nomination list.

