PARISH — P-TECH Cohort IV student Alex Wejko from the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District was one of 25 students in the Class of 2022 nominated by the state education department for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program.
This is the second year in a row that a P-TECH student has made the nomination list.
The state education department recently nominated 25 New York State high school seniors for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced. Presidential Scholar recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students who represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people.
“A Presidential Scholars nomination is recognition of the pinnacle of academic attainment, artistic talent, or career and technical program accomplishments. I am deeply impressed by the effort and dedication shown by these young people who exemplify what our students can achieve with hard work and opportunities to thrive,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Application is by invitation only. Students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars receive a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion in June.
“I’m extremely proud of Alex Wejko and his achievements at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. “He continues to successfully blend an incredible academic résumé with impressive work ethic, compassion, and strong leadership skills. His skill set has grown tremendously since he began his advanced manufacturing studies, and he has quickly become an example to his peers and others interested in the field. I was happy to nominate Alex for consideration of this prestigious honor, and I look forward to seeing him thrive in whatever role he takes on in the coming months and years. I have no doubt he will find great success as his academic career advances.”
Wejko, an APW senior, began taking P-TECH classes on the Onondaga Community College campus in the fall 2021 semester. He earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average in the electrical technology degree program.
“This is such a great opportunity for students. I like the educational growth I’ve received. I’ve developed a new family here in P-TECH. I’ve made new friends and I’ve got my own new school,” Wejko said.
Wejko will complete work toward his high school diploma in 2023 and earn his associate’s degree from OCC in 2024. He hopes to one day work for defense contractor Lockheed Martin.
Oswego County P-TECH strives to combine the best elements of high school, college, and work-based learning, empowering students to pursue advanced education and to be financially successful in the global economy. Visit citiboces.org/ptech for more details.
